Renovations have been completed at The Tavern, 201 N. Main St., and the restaurant, part of the McNellie’s Group, has reopened with regular hours this week.
“Overall, the new look captures the essence of The Tavern you know and love while feeling fresh and new,” said Jim O’Connor of the McNellie’s Group.
O’Connor provided a rundown of the new look of The Tavern, which opened in 2011.
• New comfortable booth seating around the perimeter of the main dining room. “The booths are my favorite part of the renovation,” O’Connor said. “They look great.”
• Repainted the interior from a light tan to Federal Blue “Somehow, the darker paint actually lightens the space,” he said. “So counterintuitive.”
• New chairs and barstools throughout.
• New light fixtures in the bar area.
• Added a wine cooler that holds 288 bottles, ensuring The Tavern will have enough bottles for its discounted “Winesday.”
• Added awnings to the exterior.
O’Connor said more sharable appetizers and entrees have been added to the menu, including baked egg with celery mornay, prosciutto and peas with grilled house bread; full or half roasted chicken, steak frites to share (20-ounce prime strip) and cauliflower Bolognese.
“The cauliflower Bolognese is my new favorite vegetarian option,” O’Connor said.
He said regulars will notice a new bar menu featuring local breweries and seasonal libations.
The Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is 918-949-9801.
The McNellie’s Group includes The Tavern, McNellie’s Pub, Yokozuna, El Guapo’s Mexican Cantina, Elgin Park, McNellie’s South City, Fassler Hall, Dilly Diner and Dust Bowl Lounge & Lanes.