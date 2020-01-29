The Bramble, a popular breakfast-brunch restaurant, has opened a location in downtown Broken Arrow.
The restaurant is located at 121 N. Ash Ave., just a block west of Main Street in a former church building.
“We just opened, and we’ve had a good reception,” co-owner Johnna Hayes said Wednesday as the dining room began to fill up for the lunch crowd. “We still have stained-glass windows, and the ceiling is high enough we have balcony dining, too.”
The main dining room is expansive and includes a 40-seat, circular bar.
For those not familiar with The Bramble, the menu features traditional dishes, gourmet items and a significant number of vegan and gluten-free items.
“We have added some stuff to this menu, including chilaquiles, which have been very popular, and curried ancient grain salad,” Hayes said.
Haeberly Mancino is general manager, and James Allen is kitchen manager.
Among some of the more popular items on the menu are the Monte Carlo Benedict, bacon and bourbon pancakes, avocado toast and the khachapuri, the latter a loaf of bread with a well in the middle filled with a melted three-cheese blend and topped with baked runny eggs. The idea is to pull off pieces of bread and dip them into the egg-cheese mixture.
The Bramble, which also has locations in the Pearl District in Tulsa and the Riverwalk in Jenks, is part of the 3 Sirens Restaurant Group that includes Hayes, Debra Zinke and Sara Day.
The group also operates the Bird & Bottle bistro and Celebrity Restaurant.
The Broken Arrow Bramble is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week. The phone number is 539-367-1419.