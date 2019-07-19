Coffee Blues

Co-owners Chadwich Breedlove (left) and Kent Berry recently closed The Coffee Blues. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

The Coffee Blues, a coffee, cocktail and brunch spot on Studio Row in the Pearl District, has closed.

The first-year business was located across the street from Church Studio at 315 S. Trenton Ave.

A Facebook message posted by co-owners Chadwick Breedlove and Kent Berry reads, in part:

"We have been trying to keep low and out of sight but now is the time:

"Chadwick & I are no longer continuing with the coffee shop or the neighborhood association we were so proud to be a part of.

"We took a chance, but with all the delays, financial issues and many other factors in and out of our control, sadly it didn’t play out in our favor.

"We loved the little community we built. We loved the friends we met and the family we created...

"Again, though, sadly, we didn’t think the life of the shop would ever be so short, but in that time frame we walk away humbly and ask for your support as we decide what we do next."

