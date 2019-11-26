The Goat Bar & Kitchen, featuring Mediterranean/European cuisine, is expected to open in late winter or early spring in the East Village District.
The restaurant-bar will be located at 222 S. Kenosha Ave., just west of Hodges Bend, Lowood and East Village Bohemian Pizzeria in the fast-growing district.
The owners are James Alame and his cousin, Nabil Alame, who has moved to Tulsa from Paris, France, to open the business. James Alame is the son of Tally Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Café.
“As you may know, my family is Lebanese, so we will have many Lebanese options on the menu, as well as other European-style dishes,” James Alame said. “Nabil has brought many ideas from France and Europe that have inspired our menu and business plan.
“We will open for lunch and dinner, and after 10 p.m., the restaurant will turn into a lounge with live music and cocktail service. We plan on opening in February or March.”