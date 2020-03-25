The Reserve at Grogg's Green Barn, 10105 E. 61st St., has postponed its popular garden series.
Participants dine communal-style and receive tours of Grogg's private gardens at the dinners.
Those who have purchased tickets for an April dinner should email ashley@groggsgreenbarn.com to transfer reservations to a later date or receive a refund.
"We are postponing our 2020 garden dinner series until it is safe for us to gather again," according to a statement from Grogg's.
Garden Series until it’s safe for us to gather together again. If you’ve purchased tickets for a dinner in April, please email Ashley to transfer your reservation to a later date (or to request a refund). Part of the essence of The Reserve is community, and we look forward to coming together again very soon.