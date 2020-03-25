Grogg's crowd

The Reserve at Grogg's Green Barn, 10105 E. 61st St., has postponed its popular garden series.

Participants dine communal-style and receive tours of Grogg's private gardens at the dinners.

Those who have purchased tickets for an April dinner should email ashley@groggsgreenbarn.com to transfer reservations to a later date or receive a refund.

"We are postponing our 2020 garden dinner series until it is safe for us to gather again," according to a statement from Grogg's.

