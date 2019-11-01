The Tavern

The Tavern will get all new furniture during a two-week renovation, which begins Monday, Nov. 4. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

The Tavern restaurant, 201 N. Main St., will be closed for renovations for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 4.

“Believe it or not, The Tavern is nearly 10 years old, so we thought it was time for a little refresh,” said a McNellie’s Group spokesman.

“While we are closed, we are going to replace all of the furniture, refinish the bar, paint the restaurant and install a significantly bigger wine cooler, which is necessary due to the popularity of our ‘Winesday’ special (wine is half price on Wednesdays).”

The restaurant is projected to reopen Nov. 18. Watch its Facebook page for updates.

The McNellie’s Group includes The Tavern, McNellie’s Pub, Yokozuna, El Guapo’s Mexican Cantina, Elgin Park, McNellie’s South City, Fassler Hall, Dilly Diner and Dust Bowl Lounge & Lanes.

