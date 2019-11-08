Tokyo Garden has opened a strikingly modern south Tulsa location at 7891 E. 108th St. (108th Street and Memorial Drive).
The 8,000-square-foot restaurant features 18 hibachi tables, of which 16 will seat 18 to 20 customers. It has semi-private rooms that seat up to 40, a sushi bar and regular tables for those who don’t come for the hibachi chef show.
Jay Choi, who has been with Tokyo Garden for 20 years and bought the business three years ago, designed the restaurant with Eli Huff of SFG Consulting Group.
“The first restaurant I designed was Tsunami downtown, and I haven’t had another Asian restaurant until now,” Huff said.
Tokyo Garden, which still operates its original site at 4020 S. Memorial Drive, has full bar service, including Japanese whiskeys, Asian beers, and hot and cold sake.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The phone number is 918-943-5276.
Steak dinner set at Mother Road Market
A farm-to-fork dinner staged by Piguet’s Prime Time and Vinita FFA has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
The dinner will feature prime New York Strip steaks from Osborn Farms in northeast Oklahoma, salad bar, potato bar and dessert bar.
Cost is $35 per person. Reservations: Eventbrite.com
Fresh Market schedules free holiday tasting
Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., has scheduled free “Taste of the Holidays” events Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 16-17.
Among the samples will be turkey pie, Yukon Gold potatoes, cranberry relish with walnuts, gravy, pumpkin praline cream pie, Buffalo chicken boule platter and peanut butter cream pie.