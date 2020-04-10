Tom Dittus, founder of Blue Rose Café and current co-owner of the Swamp House, has been named general manager of Take 2: A Resonance Café.
The cafe, 309 S. Main St., is part of the Choose to Change program of Resonance Center for Women. It is staffed by formerly incarcerated women who are making the transition back to a normal life.
Tom Butcher, longtime owner of Impressions, and his wife, Susan, veteran restaurant manager, came out of retirement to help get Take 2 off the ground in March 2016.
“When Tom and Susan got it going, I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” Dittus said. “I have found we have a lot of great women here, and the program has had a strong success rate of leading women to other employment, whether in the restaurant business or other fields.”
Dittus said he plans to follow Butcher’s model in setting up the Take 2 operation when dining inside is allowed again. That means customers will make their selections, move down the order line and pay at the cash register.
Much of Butcher’s menu will be retained, too. Familiar dishes, such as the prime rib sandwich, aren’t going anywhere.
“I’m still getting my feet on the ground, and I can’t say for sure how things are going to shake out, but I do know I’m not going to reinvent Tom’s wheel,” Dittus said. “I know he had some popular dishes, like the Super Spud, that I want on the menu. I probably will add a couple of my own favorite dishes as we go along, too.
“This isn’t just supervisory, either. I will be on the line every day.”
Dittus said Take 2 currently is offering boxed lunches and is taking call-in orders 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We don’t have a fryer or grill, so we are limited, but I think we will be able to put together a nice breakfast menu sometime down the line, too,” he said.
He said the year-old Swamp House, temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will continue under the direction of his wife, Dawn, and her son and daughter-in-law, Fernando and Kortnie Martinez.
“This thing just kind of popped up,” Dittus said. “I saw they were looking for a new person at Take 2 and talked it over with Dawn. We both think it’s a wonderful program, and she said, ‘Go for it.’”
He said he interviewed with Deidra Kirtley, executive director of Resonance Center for Women, and the board and was offered the position.
“As a social enterprise, Take 2 Café is somewhat unique in that we have the opportunity to employ and house women the day they release from prison,” Kirtley said. “And they have the confidence and peace of mind knowing a job and a safe place to call home is waiting for them.
“Some Take 2 employees come to us never having worked before, some are scared, and some lack self-esteem. To have Tom Dittus at the helm and guiding these employees’ work experience is a dream come true. He is a legendary restaurateur and one of the nicest people you ever will meet.”