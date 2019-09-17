Waffle That!

Customers gather to place their orders at the Waffle That!  food truck, which soon will open a storefront restaurant. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 TOM GILBERT

Waffle That!, a food truck that draws a crowd wherever it is stationed, soon will open a storefront restaurant, according to owner Roy Tillis’ Facebook page.

The restaurant will be located at 2115 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Waffle That! Features a signature chicken and waffles, plus concoctions such as chicken in a waffle cone, Nutella waffle, cookie butter waffle and a "cinnawaffle" topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

It also offers a variety of sauces and fruit toppings.

The exterior sign says the restaurant will serve breakfast and brunch.

