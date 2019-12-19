Looking back over the past 16 years of rating the top new restaurants in the Tulsa area illustrates what a risky business it is.
Of the 152 new restaurants rated Top 10 or Top 12 during that time, 87 have closed, including eight picked No. 1.
The number of restaurants rated looks odd because the first year, 2003, I rated only four restaurants, for what reason I can’t recall. From 2005 through 2008, I rated 12 each year — the Dandy Dozen. Since then I've gone with the more traditional Top 10.
I found it interesting to note that of the four restaurants that first year, three still are in business. The top eight for the following year, 2004, are gone, while Nos. 9 and 10 are doing fine.
I am happy to say 19 of the top 20 from the past two years still are in business.
Check out the years and see how many of the closed restaurants you remember. And see how many, in hindsight, you would have rated higher or lower. Even more difficult, rate your Top 10 for all of the years combined.
2003
1. Cyprus Grille in Renaissance Tulsa Hotel.
2. P.F. Chang's China Bistro.
3. Ciao. Closed
4. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse.
2004
1. Table Ten. Closed
2. Lola's at the Bowery. Closed
3. Gills Wood Grill. Closed
4. Talking Drum. Closed
5. Brookside Lao Thai. Closed
6. Abruzzi Italian Trattoria. Closed
7. Organic. Closed
8. Doe's Eat Place. Closed.
9. Caz's Chowhouse.
10. McNellie's Public House.
2005
1. Alioli. Closed
2. Dalesandro's.
3. Emilio's Piano Lounge. Closed
4. Ford's Filling Station. Closed
5. Kal's Southern Hills Chop House. Closed
6. Melting Pot.
7. Desi Wok.
8. Pacific Heights. Closed
9. Gripado's (Claremore). Closed (dinner only; still serves breakfast, lunch)
10. Christopher's Italian House (Coweta). Closed
11. Gina & Guiseppe's (Jenks). Closed
12. Goodies Again (Oologah). Closed
2006
1. Michael V's.
2. Brasserie Restaurant & Bar. Closed
3. Kampai Lounge. Closed
4. Bonefish Grill.
5. Prive. Closed
6. Sand Springs Station. Closed
7. Joyner's Home Cooked Food. Closed
8. Heyka's Heimut (Broken Arrow). Closed
9. Sushi Train
10. Chopsticks.
11. Andolini's (Owasso).
12. Islamorado Fish Co. (Broken Arrow), closed
2007
1. Lava Noshery. Closed
2 Lucky’s. Closed
3 Michael Fusco’s Riverside Grill. Closed
4 Keo.
5 Lakeside Grill by McGill’s. Closed
6 Sonoma Bistro & Wine Bar. Closed
7 Local Table. Closed
8 Fifty 5 Degrees. Closed
9 Cheesecake Factory.
10 Suki Unique Dining. Closed
11 Bostons Seafood. Closed
12 Redrock Canyon Grill.
2008
1. Daily Grill in Crowne Plaza (now Hyatt Regency).
2. SoChey Jazz Cafe. Closed
3. Oscar’s Gastropub. Closed
4. A Sensu Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar. Closed
5. Bluestone Steak House & Seafood.
6. Oliver’s Twist. Closed
7. Villa Ravenna.
8. Bali Fusion. Closed
9. Kolam Innovative Indian Cuisine. Closed
1O. Al’s Bistro Mediterranean. Closed
11. Up the Creek Grill. Closed
12. Hibiscus Caribbean Bar and Grill. Closed
2009
1. White Owl. Closed
2. LXI. Closed
3. Calistoga Bar & Grill. Closed
4. Clubhouse Bar & Grille. Closed
5. Trula (now The Boiler Room) in Mayo Hotel.
6. Callaloo’s. Closed
7. FlyingFish Sushi Bar. Closed
8. King’s Palace Steak House. Closed
9. Yakiniku Mama. Closed
10. Escargot’s. Closed
2010
1. Caramel Bakery & Dessert Bar. Closed
2. Cafe Samana. Closed
3. Sproutz. Closed
4. Doc's Wine & Food.
5. The Kitchen. Closed
6. Hey Mambo. Closed
7. Wolfgang Puck Bistro. Closed
8. Magic Acres Steak House, Beggs. Closed
9. Savory Chef. Closed
10. Piatto Cucina Italiana. Closed
2011
1. Ridge Grill.
2. Waterfront Grill, Jenks.
3. Juniper.
4. Brady Tavern (now The Tavern).
5. Gemma's Woodfire Grill. Closed
6. Smoke on Cherry Street.
7. Tropical.
8. Go West Restaurant & Saloon. Closed
9. Main Street Tavern, Broken Arrow.
10. Duke's Southern Kitchen, Bixby. Closed
2012
1. Beck's Fresh Mediterranean. Closed
2. oui3. Closed
3. The Vault.
4. R Bar & Grill.
5. Naples Flatbread & Wine Bar.
6. Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue (Broken Arrow).
7. Edward Delk's. Closed
8. Mondo's Italiano Ristorante.
9. S&J Oyster Co. Closed
10. Trang Le (Broken Arrow).
2013
1. Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant & Bar.
2. Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse.
3. The Hen Bistro & Wine. Closed.
4. Tavolo: An Italian Bistro.
5. Zanmai Modern Japanese Cuisine. Closed.
6. Sushi Alley Ishiyaki. Closed
7. Maxxwell's in Campbell Hotel. Closed
8. The Alley Gastro Pub. Closed
9. Phoenix Cafe. Closed
10. Lucky's on the Green. Closed
2014
1. Tallgrass Prairie Table/The Bramble. Tallgrass closed
2. Papa Ganouj Mediterranean Grill.
3. Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen.
4. La Crepe Nanou/The Wine Loft. Closed
5. Sisserou’s: A Taste of the Caribbean.
6. Trenchers Delicatessen.
7. 624 Kitchen & Catering. Closed
8. Cumin: Flavor of India.
9. Gogi Gui Korean Grill/Thai Cuisine.
10. Silverado Steakhouse (Beggs). Closed
2015
1. Taino’s Caribbean Fusion. Closed
2. Claret Café. Closed
3. Lefty’s on Greenwood.
4. Hapa Japanese Cuisine.
5. The Parish at Hodges Bend. Closed
6. Victoria’s Tea Room.
7. Kirin Asian Cuisine.
8. Toast.
9. Dilly Diner.
10. Eritrean & Ethioipian Café. Closed
2016
1. Torero Bar & Kitchen. Closed
2. Virgola Oysters & Italian Wine Bar. Closed
3. D’vina. Closed
4. MixCo.
5. Bin 35 Bistro
6. Roosevelt’s.
7. Prairie Brewpub.
8. Elgin Park
9. Roka Bar & Asian Flavors.
10. Paddy’s Irish Restaurant. Closed
2017
1. (tie) Oren
Amelia’s
3. Ol’Vine Fresh Grill
4. Maryn’s Taphouse & Raw Bar
5. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
6. Bread & Butter Kitchen & Bakery
7. Prairie Fire Pie
8. Flavors of Louisiana
9. Cherry Street Kitchen
10. Le Louvre French Café
2018
1. (tie) Duet
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.
3. Kitchen 27
4. Bird & Bottle
5. Nola’s Creole & Cocktails
6. Sette Italian Brick Oven. Closed
7. Cheri Ann’s Trattoria (Broken Arrow)
8. Levain Kitchen & Bakery
9. Jane’s Delicatessen
10. Zogam Café