Coney Island Hot Weiners has had an explosion of new menu items over the past decade. About eight years ago, it added a loaded baked potato. Chili cheese fries showed up about three years ago. Recently, it got its latest new item, a Frito burrito.
That’s a lot for the 94-year-old restaurant. It had precious few menu changes prior to those. The Frito burrito ($3.99) is prepared with a longtime menu item, Frito pie, wrapped in a 10-inch tortilla. Cheese and onions are optional.
In addition to the newest dishes, main menu items include only coneys, tamales with chili and three-way spaghetti.
“The store has been in the same family, and we’ve used the same recipes for 94 years, and we are proud of that,” said Vicki Economou, director of operations. “We make our chili fresh every day, and anything we might add has to marry well with chili.
“Sometimes people tell us we should add a hamburger or something like that. We always say, ‘No, that’s not who we are.’”
Also, for the first time in some 50 years, Coney Island Hot Weiners has entered the franchise arena again. It recently franchised restaurants in San Antonio and Allen, Texas. It soon will open one in Charleston, South Carolina.
“We originally were going to call the new dish a chili cheese wrap,” Economou said. “The franchisee in San Antonio asked if they could call it a Frito burrito, and we thought it sounded better to us, too.”
The Frito burrito is a tasty addition, but it’s a good bet the most popular order still is three regular coneys ($5.52) or three cheese coneys ($5.76) that come with a complimentary drink.
When people who have moved away from Tulsa return for a visit, it is common to hear them say among the things they want to do is visit Coney Island Hot Weiners. And they likely will want to sit in one of the old school chairs with side arms, the all-wooden ones dating to the 1920s and the ones with ceramic tops to the 1940s.
“You can still see a homeless person sitting next to the mayor in those chairs, and no one has any problem,” Economou said. “We try to treat every person who comes through that door like family.”
The history of the restaurant dates to 1926, when Greek immigrant Christ (rhymes with mist) Economou opened the store, then called Coney Island 5-Cent Weiners, at 311 S. Boulder Ave., next to the Tulsa World. When the newspaper expanded, Coney Island moved to 108 W. Fourth St. in 1946.
Jim Economou took over after his father’s death in 1973 and moved it across the street in the old Downtowner Hotel, which had some dedicated parking, in 1995. He sold the otherwise empty building and moved back to 108 W. Fourth St. in 2012.
Jim Economou retired in 2014, and the family moved the restaurant to a spot in the Tulsa Arts District, where it shares a parking lot with Sisserou’s. A daughter-in-law, Vicki Economou, is daily operations manager.
Vicki said Coney Island Hot Weiners also still hands out white paper hats, like ones worn by employees for decades, to children when they come through the line.
“The kids are our next generation of customers, and they like the hats,” she said. “Once there was a children’s show at the theater (Tulsa Theater, formerly Brady Theater), and we had a million kids in here before the show. The theater folks told us later they had a sea of white hats in the audience.”
Vicki said the staff includes Joe Bear (40 years of service), Nadhem Alkaaby (20 years), Amjed Alrhadi (10 years) and her aunt, Georgia Tsilekas, who has been involved in the restaurant most of her life.
Vicki said that since Jim’s Coney Island, a longtime midtown restaurant, closed Dec. 31, a number of people have been under the impression it was Coney Island Hot Weiners that closed.
“Ever since the article came out in the newspaper, we get calls every day asking if we are open,” she said. “Since we just celebrated our 94th birthday, I’m pretty sure we are here for the long haul.”