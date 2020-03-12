Tulsa VegFest and Mother Road Market are partnering to offer a “Veg Out Week” March 22-28 at the market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
For more information and ticketing on specific events, visit motherroadmarket.com/events.
The second Tulsa VegFest is scheduled April 25 at Guthrie Green.
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe: The Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe features a rotating mix of food entrepreneurs, who will serve plant-based food all week. Participants will be Nom & Spice (March 24-25), Green Zebra Bowl (March 26) and 1st Planet (March 27).
Kitchen 66 General Store: Stop by and sample plant-based products and locally made goods throughout the week.
“Cooking with the Rainbow” with Global Gardens: Kids, with or without adults, will engage their senses by preparing veggies of all different colors for a “Rainbow Roast" and focus on differing textures, scents and flavors 6:30-8 p.m. March 24 in the Demonstration Kitchen. Class is $20. Tickets available through Global Gardens.
VegOut Cooking Demonstration with OU Culinary Medicine Chef Valarie Carter: Chef Valarie Carter of the OU Culinary Medicine Program will demonstrate Chili Mango Gazpacho at 6:00, 6:20 and 6:40 p.m. March 25 in the Demonstration Kitchen. Learn how to prepare this savory and sweet plant-based soup that places a tasty spin on colorful fruits and vegetables. Free and open to anyone. No RSVP required.
Food & Wellness Talk: “Diet and Dementia” by Dr. Brent Beasley: Dr. Brent Beasley, Medical Director for Internal Medicine OU-Tulsa, will present a food and wellness talk 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 26 in the Demonstration Kitchen. Beasley will review the connections between diet and dementia illnesses, and make recommendations on how to keep your brain healthy. Free and open to anyone. No RSVP required.
Screening of “Forks Over Knives” and Panel Discussion: A free screening of “Forks Over Knives” will be following by a panel discussion of the film 7:15-9:15 p.m. March 28.
VegOut Market: Local artists and entrepreneurs at the VegOut Market will feature eco-friendly, upcycled, sustainable art and products 6-10 p.m. March 27 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28.
“Thinking Outside the Packet” Creative Seed Starting Workshop with Global Gardens: Kids and parents are welcome to come by the Global Gardens table to learn about seed starting and create their own starters and-or ceramic “seed bomb” sculptures, which families can take home to decorate and plant in their own garden 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28. Free and open to anyone.
Weeklong Kids Activities: All week long, kids can enjoy activities that focus on wellness and food. Kids can participate in the Veg Out Scavenger Hunt to find all the veggies hidden throughout the market to win a fun prize: an Earth Day bookmark and a packet of wildflower seeds. Pick up your scavenger hunt clues and redeem your prize at the Kitchen 66 General Store.