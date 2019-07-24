The restaurant chain that was the focus of the popular Wahlburgers TV show is not coming to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Councilman Mark Hamm had posted the news on Facebook and said it will be located in Moore, just south of the state capital.
But about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, he posted a correction and quoted a the director of communications for Wahlburgers: "At this time, as a corporate organization, we are unaware of any plans and do not currently have a franchise agreement signed with anyone in this market. While we are always looking for our next best location and love the people of Oklahoma, this is not in the works."
The restaurant is family owned by the Wahlbergs, including actor Mark Wahlberg, actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg. They opened the original Wahlburgers in Massachusetts.
