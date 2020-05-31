Watch Now: Patios even more popular as restaurants and bars ease back in business

Now that Oklahoma has removed many of the restrictions that kept people quarantined in their homes and forced area restaurants to suspend business to help contain the potential spread of the coronavirus, more and more people are going out to eat.
And by “going out to eat,” we mean “going out” — as in, out onto the patio to enjoy Oklahoma’s spring weather, as well as a meal at a favorite eatery.
A number of restaurants have taken advantage of the time of lockdown to do some renovations and reconfiguring to create outdoor areas that are at once welcoming and in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for social distancing.
The Chalkboard, 1324 S. Main St., had been planning to renovate its patio area for some time, said general manager Tracey Sudberry.
“We just realized that, with business more or less shut down because of the COVID-19 thing, now might be the time to get this done and have it ready by the time we reopen,” Sudberry said.
The Chalkboard’s patio is on the Main Street side of the building, which is also home to the Ambassador Hotel.
“And it’s probably the most under-utilized space in the whole building,” Sudberry said. “The problem was that it wasn’t well-sheltered from the elements. Now we have louvered awnings, fans and heaters, new tables and chairs, all the bells and whistles we could fit in the place. We also removed some light poles, and it gives us a little more square footage.”
Sudberry said the restaurant began using the patio late last week.
“We opened May 15, and we’re starting to see a bit of momentum again, when it comes to people coming it,” he said. “We’re planning to do a big party to officially open the patio at a later date, but we’re hoping that getting the word out now will get people interested in checking us out.”
Arnie’s Bar, 318 E. Second St., renovated its courtyard area last year, adding a stone fireplace and a mosaic of the classic “Lovely Day for a Guinness” image.
Owner Jo Armstrong said the bar, which reopened to the public May 15, used the two months of lockdown to redo another area of the bar.
“We had been wanting to transform the back room because it really didn’t have any personality,” Armstrong said. “We put in a hand-laid brick floor, which was very hard and very time-consuming, but the results are really wonderful. And we have added all new booths and vintage wallpaper.”
Armstrong said the bar had reduced its seating by one-third in compliance with social-distancing requirements and has hand-sanitizing stations at the bar’s entrance.
Business at Arnie’s has been steady, she said, adding, “It has been interesting because it’s been a little like watching people slowly re-enter the world of socializing.
“For the most part, it’s been really positive — people have been really respectful of others,” Armstrong said. “And having the courtyard and this new back room gives people a way to spread out through the bar a little more than they might have done otherwise.”
When the south Tulsa location of Society Burger, 9999 S. Mingo Road, opened in September of last year, it took over a space that had one of the more spacious patios of any local restaurant.
“And that’s been a definite benefit,” said manager Cameron Newton. “It’s a large enough area that we only had to remove a couple of tables to be in compliance with the CDC social-distancing guidelines. So we’re able to fill the patio almost to its capacity.”
Seating in the restaurant’s indoor space, on the other hand, has to be limited because of those same guidelines.
Newton said a good portion of the people coming to enjoy Society Burger’s specialty burgers and craft beers are choosing patio over indoor seating.
“I don’t think that’s necessarily because of any sort of concerns about health because it’s been my experience that the patio always fills up,” he said. “But I do think people kind of feel a little more comfortable outside rather than inside.”
Roosevelt’s, 1551 E. 15th St., used the down-time to spruce up its patio area and also space out the tables to put more distance between groups of diners.
“We added a lot more greenery to the area,” said Vincent Sorrentino, operating partner in the restaurant. “We thought, with people being cooped up for weeks on end, they’d be craving to be outdoors, and we wanted to emphasize that.”
Sorrentino said Roosevelt’s has been cautious in its reopening, choosing to wait a couple of weeks to make sure the dining experience was as safe as possible for staff and guests.
“We could fill our patio to capacity now,” he said. “But business is starting to increase gradually. People seem to be a little more comfortable being out and about.”
The Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., earlier announced that it was reintroducing patio seating as a way to give the individual merchants in the facility a way to generate some additional revenue, especially those for whom offering curbside service is not efficacious.
The market’s patio area has been outfitted with tables that can seat up to six people spaced 8 feet apart. While walk-in customers are welcomed, reservations made through the Mother Road Market website are encouraged.
Other restaurants are trying to make the most of whatever real estate they have.
Bird & Bottle, 3324 E. 31st St., is nestled in the corner of a strip shopping center and uses an open space next to the restaurant for outdoor seating.
“We’ve also got permission from some of the neighboring businesses to put more tables out on the sidewalk,” said Cole Fairchild, bar manager at Bird & Bottle. “We’re only able to fill about one-third our capacity in the dining area, so having these extra tables is a real boon.”
The restaurant has implemented a number of changes to accommodate social distancing, from all staff members wearing masks to using disposable menus and switching to plastic drinkware that customers can take with them.
“We’re trying to show you can offer the best possible service with as little contact as possible,” Fairchild said.
Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli, 15 W. Fifth St., is only able to offer patio seating for its diners, along with take-out.
“It’s four tables and 12 chairs,” said owner Chris West. “We’ll add more if volume increases. We have covered awnings and are working to make our patio more welcoming.”
West said the lack of a downtown lunch crowd, as so many office workers are working from home these days, has made it imperative to do anything to bring diners downtown.
Sudberry said the Chalkboard is also feeling the negative effects of a mostly shuttered city center.
“We’re probably at 30-40% of what our client numbers were before all this,” he said. “People aren’t working downtown any more, and there are no big events drawing crowds. Our breakfast and lunch business has been really slow since we reopened, but we’re seeing dinner service growing. We just hope we can maintain that momentum.”
