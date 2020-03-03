On Monday, Wendy's launched a new breakfast menu with earlier drive-through and lobby hours, and those of us who arrive early in the Tulsa World newsroom wanted to give the new food a try.
According to a news release, Wendy's gave "a morning twist" to favorite menu items. Seasoned potato wedges and Frosty-ccinos (one of its Frosty shakes with cold-brew coffee) are also new, but we didn't try those.
The Breakfast Baconator has a fresh-cracked egg, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty, two slices of American cheese and Swiss cheese sauce.
That sandwich was the favorite among tasters in the newsroom.
"This was the best thing I tried," chief designer James Royal said, adding that the fried egg was a better quality than some other fast-food breakfast sandwiches.
"The yolk was still a little runny inside but not so runny as to make a mess if you’re eating in the car on the way to work," he said. "While bacon is the star, and the bacon is pretty good, the sausage doesn’t disappoint. And the cheese brings it all together. This is one of those sandwiches people will come back for."
Breaking news reporter Harrison Grimwood points out that a fine savory sandwich (the word "delightful" may have been used to describe sausage) is made worse by the bread.
"The bun ... is a dull affair," he said. "It belongs on the less-than-a-dollar menu and nowhere else. It is left field in ONEOK Field while bacon, sausage, egg and cheese are at Bedlam."
And for those who want to eat fast food but feel guilty about the nutrition content, Grimwood reminds you that the Baconator has 1,750 mg of sodium. (The ideal sodium limit for most adults is 1,500 mg, according to the American Heart Association, which recommends no more than 2,300 mg per day.)
You get what you order with the honey butter chicken biscuit.
Fast-food restaurants are known, particularly among folks in the South who know good biscuits, for serving sub-par biscuits. This one was fine, but not in the top three biscuits you can find at fast-food eateries.
"They’re a little dry and not as buttery as you’d like, but they have a nice flake to them," Royal said.
The honey butter, despite being barely there, gave the biscuit a good flavor, and the chicken was a tasty cutlet if a little overprocessed.
Wendy's has several other breakfast sandwiches in different permutations of bread and meat, but the manager on duty said his favorite was the maple bacon chicken croissant. It looked beautiful like the pastry but was more sturdy so as to hold the sandwich together.
"The croissant lacks the butteriness and the flakiness you’d expect from a croissant, so it feels more like just a regular Wendy’s bun," Royal said.
As someone who's always adding honey to fried chicken sandwiches, I thought the maple was a fine flavor to complement the crispy bacon and simple chicken patty. I'm not sure the baking-show levels of genius needed to make a croissant bun look like the pastry but hold up like a bun, but I was impressed.
The Wendy's manager said with how new the menu is, some customers might experience a few minutes' wait time for their order this week, but my wait was comparable to that in any fast-food drive-through line.
Celebrity chefs for Taste of the City announced. Get ticket information and more