Major changes are coming soon for the Wild Fork restaurant in Utica Square.
The McNellie’s Group, which has been consulting with an unnamed new owner since last June, is closing the restaurant March 16 with a reopening target date of April 6.
“Since coming on board, we worked to make the restaurant more efficient,” McNellie's owner Elliot Nelson said Monday. “However, we’ve concluded the subtle changes to the back- and front-of-the-house operations weren’t enough to make it viable for the long term. Therefore, we’ve decided to undertake a drastic reimagining of the space and concept.”
Nelson said the changes will include:
• Moving the bar to the west room.
• Expanding the size of the bar.
• Redecorating the interior.
• Upgrading the patio furniture.
• Making some “overdue changes” to the kitchen and bathrooms.
• Updating the menu and service.
Not everything will be new. Much of the staff has remained unchanged, and former co-owner Julie Woolman still is the chef.
“Overall, our goal is to maintain the things that helped make the Wild Fork a fixture of Utica Square for the last 25 years, while at the same time updating the space, brand, dining experience and menu offerings," Nelson said.
“Additionally, we are going to make the Wild Fork a fully integrated piece of the McNellie's Group portfolio, so you'll start seeing it on our website, social media and loyalty app.”