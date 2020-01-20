Discount tickets are available for the 2020 Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. The coupon is good for $2 off general admission from Jan. 28 through Feb. 2.
Coupons are available at Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in the Tulsa area and at Jim Norton Toyota in Tulsa, Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, James Hodge Toyota in Muskogee and Doenges Toyota in Bartlesville.
The week-long event kicks off Jan. 27 with a VIP night. Entry is $15 per person for the exclusive opening evening. Attendees can enjoy free food and beer while supplies last.
The Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show is celebrating 64 years of the latest releases in boating, RV-ing and water sports. General admission is $10. Kids 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets or see a list of vendors, visit TulsaBoatShow.com or follow the show on Facebook and Twitter (@TulsaBoatShow) and use the hashtag #TulsaBoatShow.
The show is offering discount days for first responders, veterans, seniors and teachers. Admission during those times will be $5 for recognized groups.
First Responder Day is noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Veterans Day is noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Seniors Day (60+) is noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Teacher Appreciation Day is noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.