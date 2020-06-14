Much has been said and written about buying local. I’ve certainly written about it numerous times, and we emphasize that theme on Discover Oklahoma. Now more than ever, it is important to buy local. We all know how local businesses have been hit by the pandemic. And now those businesses are slowly reopening, so it is time to let the phrase “buy local” be our mantra.
“Buy local” can be eating in or ordering from local restaurants, or it could mean shopping at locally owned stores. But I also want to address how you can also think local when planning a “staycation” in the state.
People are hitting the roads more, and thankfully, the weather is cooperating with traveling. Here is a small list of locally owned places to stay in various part of the state.
The POSTOAK Lodge & Retreat is approximately 10 minutes from downtown Tulsa. It’s quite the change in scenery as you arrive at POSTOAK, which feels like you are in the country. This beautiful destination is the perfect place not only for a business retreat, reunion or wedding, but also for couples and small families. They offer two lodge experiences — Executive Lodges with 18 guest rooms or Small Lodges with four guest rooms. While there, you can choose from several fun activities, such as disc golf, horseshoes, volleyball, swimming and even zip lining. They also will be running a summer series that will feature live music Thursday evenings.
If your travels happen to take you to the Sulphur area, you might want to consider booking a stay at Secret Garden Cottages in Sulphur. The four cottages are private and have all the amenities you would require for a quiet, peaceful and relaxing stay. The Secret Garden Cottages are across the street from The Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
The central part of the state has different options for your overnight staycation, but for couples looking for that special romantic getaway, the Arcadian Getaways is an exceptional destination for you to consider. You can find three honeymoon cottages/cabins for couples and different packages from which to choose that include such amenities as a massage, champagne and strawberries and Arcadian Spa gift baskets. The folks at Arcadian Getaways are famous for their breakfast with their Vanilla Butter sauce on pancakes or waffles. If celebrating a birthday, the fine folks at Arcadian Getaways will take care of that birthday cake for you. Arcadian Getaways is just north of Guthrie out in the woods. So again, this is a quiet, secluded and relaxing destination minutes away from not only Guthrie, but also Edmond and Oklahoma City.
All of the getaway locations listed are peaceful and quiet and those also apply to the Hoot Owl Ranch in Kenton. I would say this is the epitome of a quiet place to stay and relax. In the Panhandle of Oklahoma near Black Mesa, the Hoot Owl Ranch is canyon country and is not in the flat land. The cabins are in a picturesque canyon that define “being in the country.” While there, you certainly need to hike one of the trails at Black Mesa, Oklahoma’s highest point.
Your staycation may include a state park. To make reservations at a lodge, cabin, RV site or campground, just to go travelok.com. There is a new app you can use to make reservations even easier. When you book a reservation at a state park, also see what attractions are available in the surrounding communities so you can support those locally owned businesses.
As you plan your “staycation,” consider staying someplace locally owned. I’ve offered just a few suggestions and ideas for places to stay. You can find more selections by going to travelok.com. While on the website, you can also read articles titled “Unique and Quirky Places to stay in Oklahoma,” “Great Cabin Getaways in Oklahoma” and “Off the Grid Getaways in Oklahoma,” just to name a few.
Travel safe and enjoy your “staycation” in Oklahoma!
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.
