The second annual Discovery Awards, which showcases the talents of the region high school music theater students, has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be refunded at the point of purchase within the next 10-15 business days.
The decision by the show's sponsors, Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC Trust, was in response to The Broadway League's decision to cancel the 2020 National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, out of concerns about the ongoing crisis over the coronavirus pandemic.
Winners of the Discovery Awards were to compete in the Jimmy Awards, which has helped launch the Broadway careers of dozens of young performers.
Alternative ways to showcase Eastern Oklahoma’s high school musical theatre talent are being discussed. More details to come as they develop.
In a statement sent earlier today, “The Broadway League is heartbroken that so many of the 143,000 students who participate in high school musicals across the country will not have an opportunity to show off their hard work, and that 92 nominees won’t be able to realize their Broadway dreams this year by performing live on a Broadway stage at the Jimmy Awards. We look forward to next year when we can welcome nominees and fans back to the Big Apple and continue to celebrate the future of Broadway together at the 2021 Jimmy Awards.”
Now in its second year, The Discovery Awards is a special regional program highlighting and awarding excellence in Eastern Oklahoma high school musical theatre which concludes with a one night only special showcase event.