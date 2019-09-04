Comic book writer Ron Marz will be among guests at a Wizard World pop culture convention scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center.
If you want to get to know Marz before meeting him at the show, check out this Q-and-A:
Let’s start with a little background. You were a sports writer who transitioned to comic book writer. That’s an interesting career trajectory. What’s the story there?
I always knew I was going to be a writer. It never occurred to me to even consider anything else. When I was in college, I got a job at the local newspaper, first as a sports writer, then eventually as the entertainment editor. While I was at the newspaper, I was escorted into comics by Jim Starlin, and a year or so after breaking in, I left the newspaper gig and I’ve been doing comics ever since.
What’s the event or the people you remember most fondly from your sports writing experiences?
I had some really cool interviews, including baseball Hall of Famers Bob Feller and Brooks Robinson. But I think oddly the thing that stands out the most is one time when I was covering the Mets at Shea Stadium — and it happened to be the night that Spider-Man and Mary Jane were getting married at home plate, officiated by Stan Lee. But ... I didn’t pay any attention to it because Mets legend Rusty Staub was telling stories in the press dining room. So I decided to listen to Rusty instead.
The comic book and sports worlds are similar in that they give us heroes people can look up to, if they choose to do so. Maybe the difference is comic book heroes are less likely to break our hearts?
Maybe so, though I’ve been fortunate to meet a lot of athletes who are amazing people, doing a great deal of good in the world thanks to their platforms. I think it’s more a case of us hearing about the negative cases a lot more than we hear about the many positive ones.
There’s no cheering in the press box, so now that you’re out of sports, which teams or players are you free to cheer for?
I’m a New Yorker, so I bleed blue for my New York Giants, as well as the Mets and Knicks — both of whom break my heart on a regular basis. I grew up an Islanders fan in their glory days, but that’s a pretty futile pursuit, so I pay attention to them, the Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. I saw a lot of Lightning games when we lived in Tampa for my stint at CrossGen Comics. Tom Seaver is my favorite baseball player because he’s The Franchise for the Mets, and I was born on his birthday.
Many times a comic writer’s dream job is getting hired to script the adventures of an iconic character at one of the “big two” publishers. It was kind of interesting to see that you have an affection for the Edgar Rice Burroughs characters and were excited to write John Carter, Warlord of Mars. Explain?
I grew up reading novels, as well as comics. The Edgar Rice Burroughs stuff was a huge influence on me at just the right age, 11 or 12 years old (and it still is). I love the Tarzan books, but I love John Carter even more. Getting to write John Carter was a dream I’d had since I was 12 years old. I hope I did him and his princess justice.
What comic stories or characters hooked you on comics before you were a pro?
I read comics as a kid and then fell out of the habit as a teenager. But I got lured back in as a senior in high school as the comic renaissance was just happening in the mid-’80s. So (Walt) Simonson’s Thor and (Frank) Miller’s Daredevil were pretty instrumental, and then Watchmen and Dark Knight Returns happened. I never looked back.
Did you “break in” to the business on Silver Surfer?
Silver Surfer Annual No. 3 was the first comic script I ever wrote. Looking back, that’s a little like starting in centerfield for the Yankees the first time you play baseball. But I was too excited to be intimidated. I think Silver Surfer No. 42 actually came out first, but I wrote that after the annual.
At one point, Stan Lee was allegedly protective of the Silver Surfer and didn’t let other people mess with him much. I’m guessing that by 1990 or so, when you got involved with the character, Stan was far enough removed that he wasn’t overprotective anymore?
Stan was still somewhat protective of Surfer, or so I was told. I met him at a Marvel holiday party, and he seemed to know who I was and what I was doing on Surfer. He told me he was enjoying what I was doing, so I choose to view that as a stamp of approval.
Jim Starlin created Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, both of which became cornerstones of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You followed Starlin as the writer of Silver Surfer just as the Infinity Gauntlet stuff started popping. Did you get the sense at that time that the Infinity Gauntlet was going to be a significant or lasting part of Marvel lore?
I’d like to seem prescient and say yes, but it was just another story at the time — a really, really good story, to be sure, but I think comics were still seen as disposable entertainment then. You told a story and then moved on to the next one. When Infinity Gauntlet came out, there was not even an inkling of Marvel stories and characters making the leap to films. In that era, the best you could hope for was a lousy, low-budget movie. Only Batman and Superman got A-list big-screen treatment.
Starlin is a tough act to follow, but are you pleased with what you did after he handed you the baton on Silver Surfer writing chores?
Ultimately, yes. I look back at those issues and see clumsy bits, but I can also see the enthusiasm. I’ve had a lot of people tell me that when they read those issues, they didn’t really realize Jim wasn’t writing the book anymore. That’s about the highest praise I can think of. Those Surfer issues were a great learning experience for me. I had to learn to work within a shared universe and, because they were tie-ins to Infinity Gauntlet, to tell stories in and around that main plot.
The DC character you are most closely associated with is Green Lantern. You took over during an interesting time, when the Hal Jordan Green Lantern was being phased out in favor of a younger Green Lantern, Kyle Rayner. Was this your idea or an editorial direction dictated to you?
The idea of Hal being removed as the lead character and a new Green Lantern taking over came from editorial. Who the new Green Lantern would be was pretty much left up to me and Darryl Banks, the artist on the book. We created Kyle from whole cloth.
Did you tweet a link that “your” Green Lantern, Kyle Rayner, is going to have a TV series?
Just a rumor, which I expect is unfounded. Still, it’s fun to ponder the possibilities.
For whatever reason, the Green Lantern movie wasn’t greeted all that warmly. What element would a Green Lantern story on film need to have in order for the character to be more widely embraced?
Green Lantern is one of the most flexible superhero franchises, maybe the most flexible. You can do outer-space buddy cops with Hal and John Stewart. You can do everyman hero, like we did with Kyle. You can do space opera with the whole Green Lantern Corps. You can do all of them. I think you have to let the audience discover this amazing mythology, along with your main characters, so you have a sense of wonder. The previous GL film, all that cool stuff was an info download in the first 10 minutes of the movie. It really took away any sense of discovery.
Other than your runs on Green Lantern and Silver Surfer, what comic works are you most proud of?
I’ve enjoyed the vast, vast majority of what I’ve written. This is a great job. But I think you end up being closest to the creator-owned work, the stuff you create from scratch. My list includes Samurai: Heaven and Earth from Dark Horse, Shinku from Image and Dragon Prince from Top Cow.
Is there a character you still want to write that you’ve never gotten to write?
I’ve been very fortunate to have written almost everybody at Marvel and DC in at least a guest appearance somewhere, as well as Star Wars and Conan. But my answer to this is always the same. If I got to pick one book to write, it would be a Tarzan monthly comic. I wrote Tarzan in a crossover with Batman, and it remains one of my favorite projects. But I would love to settle in for a long run on a Tarzan monthly and continue that tradition.
