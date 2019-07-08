The 2019 Drum Corps International Summer Tour will bring nine of the country’s top ensembles to Broken Arrow in preparation for the organization’s World Champion Finals.
The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium, 1901 E. Albany St., Broken Arrow. Tickets are $20-$53 and are available at dci.org.
Dubbed “Marching Music’s Major League,” Drum Corps International Summer Tour includes more than 100 shows in 37 states with 45 drum corps on the road to World Championship Finals, set for Aug. 10 in Indianapolis.
Performers at the Broken Arrow event will be:
• The Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio
• Blue Devils of Concord, California
• Blue Stars of La Crosse, Wisconsin
• Boston Crusaders of Boston, Massachusetts
• The Cadets of Allentown, Pennsylvania
• Carolina Crown of Fort Mill, South Carolina
• The Cavaliers of Rosemont, Illinois
• Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois
• Santa Clara Vanguard of Santa Clara, California, which took the title in 2018.
The event will open with a performance by Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps of Tulsa.
Each competing group features musical ensembles of up to 150 brass musicians, percussionists and dance performers, ranging in age from 14 to 22, in tightly choreographed performances set to musical arrangements in a diverse array of classical, jazz, pop and rock music.