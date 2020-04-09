In normal times, local author Gene DeRosa and wife Traci would be busy on the convention circuit.
These are not normal times.
DeRosa has been a staple at conventions since writing trivia books about the “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween” film franchises. In addition to selling books at their booths, the DeRosas sell custom bags and items made of fabric featuring imagery from pop culture franchises — Harry Potter, Doctor Who, DC, Marvel, etc.
Because the convention scene stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re using that fabric to make face masks.
Gene said his immune system is suppressed by medication and a sister-in-law who works in the medical field also is immuno-suppressed. Traci found a pattern for face masks and made a few for them. Then family members wanted some. Suddenly, photos of the custom masks were showing in Facebook posts and the reaction was “where did you get those?”
“At that point, we talked and decided we didn’t really want to profit off of this whole mess,” Gene said. “But, at the same time, the fabric and elastic costs money, and they do take some time to make them.”
The DeRosas started selling the masks for $10 each and, for every mask sold, another is donated to people in the medical field.
“Some of the donated masks will also help provide masks for those that maybe cannot afford to pay at the moment due to circumstances like suddenly being out of a job due to the coronavirus situation,” he said. “We are hoping to help some people who still need a mask for themselves or their kids to keep them safe.”
The venture was announced Friday, April 3 and, by midnight the following Monday, the DeRosas had taken orders for 100 masks. They created an online site (www.fandomfacemasks.com) to make the process easier and the site’s tagline is “safety can be fun too.” The masks are made with two layers of fabric.
Gene said they have taken orders from pharmacists, lab techs, nurses, X-ray techs, hospital HR staff and others.
“We even shipped out some masks ... to a married couple in Maryland who work for the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease headed by the newly famous Dr. Fauci,” DeRosa said. “They just happen to be horror fans and saw my post in one of the Facebook horror groups I post in.”
DeRosa said they got a free “Friday the 13th” poster signed by actor Ari Lehman and screenplay writer Victor Miller as a thank you for the work being done at NIAID.