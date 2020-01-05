Elliot Nelson, owner of the McNellie's Group of restaurants, announced on Facebook Sunday the closing of the El Guapo's south Tulsa location.
The restaurant, which also has a downtown location, has operated at 81st Street and Harvard Avenue for more than five years.
"Countless hours and immense effort were poured into the restaurant by our dedicated staff, but the economics at this particular location no longer made sense to us," Nelson wrote.
He said the company remains committed to its other south Tulsa locations and mentioned some other new projects, without being specific.
"Our company, with McNellie's South City at 71st & Yale, plus Yokozuna On Yale at 91st & Yale, remains committed to south Tulsa. In fact, we will be announcing another exciting project in south Tulsa in the months ahead. We also have two new projects in downtown Tulsa, one in Midtown Tulsa, and an expansion into St. Louis happening later this year. Therefore, in order to manage this growth, we were forced to make the difficult decision to close El Guapo’s on Harvard so we are better positioned to focus our resources on the other opportunities in our development pipeline," Nelson wrote.