What happens when video gaming and a museum share space? Good enough things, apparently, to merit a sequel.
The Will Rogers Museum Museum Theatre in Claremore was the site of a recent Super Smash Bros. video game competition and it was successful enough that a second competition has been scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to museum director Tad Jones.
The age limit has been extended to 12-up, including adults, at the upcoming competition.
Competition is open to the first 32 registered and paid cgamers. Payment of $5 per competitor can be made at FTW Game Company in Claremore or Pryor. Or, credity card payments can be made by clicking the “pay here” button on willrogers.com under Smash Brothers (cost is $5.25 if paid by credit card). Check-in is 6 p.m. at the Museum.
One Joy Con will be provided and used per participant. Each gamer will get at least four battles, followed by a three-game group stage and an eight-person free for all. Prizes will be awarded for first through eighth place.