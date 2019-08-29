EnjoyaBowl, the latest eatery concept to fill the cafe space at the Guthrie Green, will have its grand opening Monday, Sept. 9.
The restaurant will offer “a light and inspiring approach to the bowl concept,” according to a news release. The menu leans toward Asian flavors, with such dishes as crispy wonton nachos topped with homemade peanut queso, beef and broccoli with soba noodles, sweet and sour chicken, and egg drop soup, along with a variety of freshly prepared salads and smoothie bowls.
Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available, as well as draft beers.
Sean Savage, culinary director for the Guthrie Green and the Gathering Place, said the goal of EnjoyaBowls was to offer a diverse, delicious, and unique menu to Tulsa.
“We crafted the dishes from scratch,” Savage said in a statement. “Our culinary team invested countless hours developing new recipes, and some twists on old favorites. We asked ourselves, ‘What’s something new Tulsa’s palette hasn’t experienced yet?’ and we started from there.”
“We’re thrilled to offer a different twist to a popular restaurant concept at Guthrie Green,” said Tony Moore, Executive Director for Guthrie Green and Gathering Place. “EnjoyaBowl is a fun, dining concept that will enrich our visitor’s experience whether dining for lunch, dinner, Movie in the Park, or a Signature Event.”
Hours for EnjoyaBowl will be 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday, and will be open later hours for special events. The restaurant will also be available for private parties and catering.
EnjoyaBowls is located on the Dock area on the north side of Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.
This is the fourth restaurant to occupy this space since Guthrie Green opened to the public in 2012. Lucky’s on the Green, which offered “international park fare,” was the first occupant. Mr. Nice Guys took over in 2017, followed in 2018 by Green-wich, a concept of the Justin Thompson Restaurant group.
For more information: guthriegreen.com.