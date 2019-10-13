Tulsa band leader Ernie Fields’ career was bookended by two signature songs.
In the late 1930s, after nearly a decade of performing throughout the Midwest, Fields and his Territory Big Band scored a hit with “T-Town Blues.”
Some 20 years later, in 1959, some of Fields’ former sidemen came up with an up-tempo arrangement of the Glenn Miller classic “In the Mood.” It became a surprise pop hit, and Fields and his band were soon back on the road to support it.
What happened between those two songs will make up “The Golden Age of Greenwood,” a concert presented by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College and featuring as guest artist Ernie Fields Jr.
The concert will feature the Signature Symphony’s Big Band, along with Fields and a rhythm section he will bring with him.
“We’ll be reproducing my dad’s music from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s,” Fields said. “Which is really three very different styles of music.
“See, in the 1930s, my dad had a big band, which was popular at the time, and he would travel all over the place,” he said. “Then comes the 1940s and World War II, and the bands had to change. had to become these smaller ensembles, and that affected the style of the music. Then things changed again in the 1950s, with rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm & blues taking over.”
Fields was a member of his father’s band for a while, during breaks from his studies at Howard University.
His own interest in music was encouraged by his uncle, Clarence Fields, who was the band director at Booker T. Washington High School.
“He always had instruments laying around, and I would pick one up and try to play it,” Fields said. “I started out on the trombone, because that was what my father played. But then I heard a guy playing clarinet and something about that sound really appealed to me.”
Soon Fields was adept on a variety of wind instruments, from the saxophone that was his principal instrument to the didgeridoo.
“I think of myself as a musician like a utility infielder in baseball,” Fields said. “Nobody is going to say I’m the greatest saxophone player, or this or that, but they know I can play just about anything.”
His own musical career has been wide-ranging, from working as a session musician for such artists as B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Rick James and the Beach Boys, to serving as a musical contractor for the hit TV series “American Idol.”
Fields has also performed twice at the White House for President Barack Obama.
“We were rehearsing one time in one of the rooms of the White House, and the president happened to come by to listen for a while,” he said. “Someone offered to get him a chair, but he waved it off saying, ‘I’ve got a country to run,’ but that he had been passing by and liked what he heard.”
Because the concert with the Signature Symphony deals primarily with the middle of the 20th century, Fields said the issue of segregation — such as the fact that many white-owned radio stations would not play so-called “race music” — is something that has to be addressed.
“But to be honest, I hate to get into segregation — I’d much rather get into the integration,” he said. “There was a lot of good white people out there at that time — especially the country musicians. They were some of the best.”
That includes Western Swing pioneer Bob Wills, who arranged for the Ernie Fields band to be the first African-American ensemble to perform at the Cain’s Ballroom.
“One time when I was playing with my dad’s band, the bus we were using broke down when we were going through the South,” Fields said. “Not too long after that, a bus carrying a group called the Ozark Mountain Boys stopped by and wanted to know what they could do for us.
“They ended up pulling our bus to the next town, and they made sure they found a garage that would be willing to do the repairs — because there were businesses at the time that wouldn’t help black people for any reason,” he said. “But they waited to make sure that we were taken care of, and then they went on their way.”
