STILLWATER — Eskimo Joe’s will host a smaller version of New Belgium Brewery’s annual Tour de Fat event.
Joe’s Fat Fun Fest will be a combination of bikes, beers, music, video games and more from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater.
Dubbed as “a celebration of great beer, good people and humankind’s most wonderful invention – the bicycle,” this free, all-age event kicks off right after the Joe’s annual Juke Joint Jog.
New Belgium Brewery is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The brewery’s Tour de Fat has raised more than $6 million for local bike nonprofits in the past 20 years. Joe’s Fat Fun Fest aims to raise money through the sale of New Belgium beers, including Fat Tire Amber Ale, Mural Agua Fresca and VooDoo Ranger IPA as well as raffling a VIP New Belgium brewery tour and travel accommodations. Event novelties such as $5 hats and can coolers will also be sold and all money raised will purchase bikes for local Stillwater shelters.
“We’re very excited to bring this caliber of event and all of New Belgium’s resources to Stillwater,” said Tim Holland, Eskimo Joe’s general manager. “It’s something new that hasn’t been done in Stillwater, it has broad appeal and will be a great afternoon of fun that all ages will enjoy.”