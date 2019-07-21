Contemporary dance might seem to some as one of the more mysterious of arts, full of strange movements and opaque symbolism designed for an esoteric audience.
The Exchange Choreography Festival wants to upend that stereotype by showing in myriad ways that contemporary dance is an art form for anyone and everyone.
“Dance has been a part of human history from the very beginning,” said Alicia Chesser Atkin, a Tulsa dancer, choreographer and writer who served as the curator for this year’s festival. “It’s always been a way of bringing people together, to connect and communicate on an almost primal level.
“That is why I see this as a festival that is for all of us, a way to come together around the body in motion, to connect very intimately, in a tiny space,” she said. “These dances are not intellectual exercises. They are a way to share emotions and ideas with each other.”
The festival is presented by Bell House Arts, a Tulsa nonprofit dedicated to using modern dance as a way of building relationships, with a focus more on the process of creating dance than of performance.
However, Atkin said, over the years, the Exchange festival had moved away from its original ideals.
“It had become more of a pure dance concert, with a competitive element,” she said. “When we began planning for last year’s festival, one of the things we wanted to do was get back to the idea of ‘exchange’ and the whole idea of coming together not just to put on a concert but to connect with a community, as artists.
“It’s actually rather difficult, in this art form, to find opportunities to have the kind of conversation with your peers that can give you a different perspective on your own work that you had never considered before,” Atkin said.
Fifteen dance makers from throughout the country will be taking part in this year’s festival.
“The people we chose are choreographers who are really interested in the process of how and why a dance is constructed,” Atkin said. “They aren’t necessarily just interested in turning out a cool piece of dance, although there’s nothing wrong with that.
“And for the audience, they are going to get way more than just a handful of dance performances,” she said. “They will get to hear the choreographers talk to each, get to ask a lot of questions and experience work that is more exploratory in nature.”
Three sessions will take place over the two-day festival, with events being held in the Tulsa PAC’s Liddy Doenges Theatre.
Among the participating artists will be the ensembles Tulsa Modern Movement, Human Landscape Dance from Washington, D.C., and the St. Louis-based Consuming Kinetics Dance Company, and individual choreographers including Rosely Conz, Reyna Mondragon, Chad Vaught, Emily Duggins, Christina Schneider, Jolie Hossack and Rachel Brabham.
“It’s a highly diverse program,” said Atkin, who will be performing one of her own dance works during the festival. “Human Landscape Dance does contact improvisation, which is something you don’t see a lot of around here. Reyna Mondragon is a Texas artist whose work seems to be very quiet but compelling. There are comic pieces, pieces performed with no accompaniment, some that include spoken word.”
For a complete schedule of events: thebellhouse.info.
