The unique construction at the heart of Philbrook Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, “Shadow of Time,” is the result of a bout of people-watching.
Some years ago, artist Anila Quayyum Agha visited the Alhambra, the sprawling complex of fortresses, palaces, sanctuaries and gardens in Granada, Spain.
“It is truly an awe-inspiring place,” Agha said. “It is such an overwhelming complex of buildings and green spaces, that it seems to go on forever. The architecture is fascinating, because it reflects how this is a place where two different cultures, Islam and Christianity, have tried to make it their own, and you can see how the artisans tried through their work to show the infinite nature of God, and of nature itself.
“But what I remember most of all is the look on people’s faces as they went through these places, seeing all these amazing things,” she said. “It was a sense of awe, even reverence – everyone seemed to be in a kind of prayerful mood, regardless of their faith. And I knew I wanted to create something that produces that same kind of look.”
The piece that Agha created, “Intersections,” is literally at the center of Philbrook’s new exhibit, which opens to the public on Sunday.
The 6.5-foot steel cube’s surfaces have been intricately laser-carved with dense patterns inspired by the complex designs that adorn most of the surfaces of the Alhambra and hangs in the center of the museum’s main exhibition hall. A single halogen light bulb inside the cube creates webs of shadow and light throughout the room that envelop visitors.
Agha created the piece for ArtPrize, an international competition where in 2014 it won the People’s Choice and the juried prizes.
And beyond creating looks of awe, Agha said her work is designed to explore themes of gender, religion, culture and diversity.
“When I was at the Alhambra, I felt almost as if I were home in Pakistan,” Agha said. “I grew up around a great deal of Islamic imagery at mosques. But as a woman, I couldn’t enter those mosques. So I wanted to create a place that would have a similar kind of spiritual atmosphere – but where no one would chase me, or anyone else, out. We tend to forget the value that diversity brings to our cultures.”
The exhibit also includes other works by Agha, such as “This is NOT a Refuge,” a house-like installation that is set up on the Philbrook front lawn, which includes a soundscape created by Harrison Edwards that highlights the voices of immigrants and refugees as they tell their stories of hope, uncertainty, humor and struggle.
Philbrook director Scott Stulen said other works by Agha will be on display in the Villa Philbrook, adding that the museum staff has reinstalled much of the permanent collection in the Villa, focusing on the American Indian collections in the lowest level, and the diverse collections on the Villa’s upper level.
“There are some things that have been put on display that I’ve never seen before,” Stulen said. “I know that some people think that they’ve seen the Philbrook permanent collection 20 years ago, and they don’t think things have changed.
“Our goal is to provide visitors with a new experience every time they come to Philbrook,” he said.