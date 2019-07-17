Have you taken a look at you in the future?
FaceApp is making celebrities, officials all over the world — including Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum — and probably a few of your friends on your social media check out an older version of themselves.
The app allows you to edit a person's face to make it appear older or younger.
The app was popular a couple of years ago but saw a jump in social media posts after a new version was made available Tuesday.
"Transform your face using Artificial Intelligence with just one tap" the app says on its website.
Once downloaded, the free app lets you either take a photo or use one saved on your phone. The app allows you to make other changes to the photo, including hair color. If you pick the age option, you can choose old to see what you might look like in the future. The app can add smiles and even let you swap genders.
If you want to join in, download the app on Apple or Google devices.
If you want to share them with us, email us at scene@tulsaworld.com with your name and hometown.