It’s not just Halloween season. It’s anniversary season.
Tulsa Project Theatre is kicking off its 10th anniversary season with a revival of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Performances will begin Friday, Oct. 25 and run through Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Williams Theatre at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The Tulsa World is rounding up its annual list of family-friendly Halloween attractions (scarier attractions will get “spook-lighted” by the Tulsa World later this month). The Tulsa metro area is blessed with a smorgasboard of pumpkin patches and kid-friendly attractions, but you can also experience seasonal treats on stages.
For instance, Tulsa Ballet is presenting “Giselle” for the first time in 15 years. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Summary: “When a young woman is betrayed by her fiancé and dies brokenhearted, she rises from the grave to save her beloved from the revenge of other scorned women.”
And, as mentioned above, “Little Shop of Horrors” will be available for those who want to plant themselves into a seat for Tulsa Project Theatre’s season-launcher. A blood-hungry-and-growing plant named Audrey II will be a centerpiece attraction.
Expect a different spin on Audrey II’s progression, according to director Juan Reinoso.
“I think it’s a very interesting approach to what has traditionally been done with Audrey II actually getting larger,” he said.
Reinoso was introduced to “Little Shop of Horrors” when he saw the 1986 film version. Asked if Tulsa Project Theatre’s interpretation will be kid-friendly, he said certain adult-themed things in it will likely go over kids’ heads. He described it as “PG-11, maybe.”
It’s a local production, but Reinoso said some New York professional people are involved with the show. He said the actor who will play Mr. Mushnik is an actual equity performer who recently moved here. For tickets, go to tulsaprojecttheatre.com.
Tulsa Project Theatre debuted in 2010 with “The Rocky Horror Show.”
Among other family-friendly Halloween options:
Halloween Festival at Castle of Muskogee
3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
At 6 p.m., the monsters of Castleton emerge to gather in the village. The music starts and the ghouls begin their dance, which signifies the beginning of the evening festivities.
The newest gem of the annual festival is the Halloween Train. Guests will board in the harbor and enjoy the enchanting colors, characters and catchy music of the castle. The track loops through the woodlands up the maypole and back. Everyone may ride, but it may especially appeal to younger visitors.
Families can enjoy an array of activities within the realm of Halloween Land (8 & under). The Castle Village offers pony rides, inflatables, cocoa and sweets.
There are multiple scarier options available for fright-minded visitors. A “skull” rating system is used to rank the fright level of attractions.
Hours: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and ticket sales end at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Haunt remains open after ticket booth closes. Halloween Land closes at 9 p.m. Parking and admission to Halloween Village are free. Tickets must be purchased for attractions.
Info: okcastle.com
HallowMarine
Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks; 918-296-3474
Oklahoma Aquarium will host indoor trick-or-treating for kids of all ages from Friday, Oct. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 31.
Guests can follow a trick-or-treat trail and see marine life in surrounding exhibits. Wear a costume for a chance to win prizes. Get your face painted with your favorite animal. And interact with some of the ocean’s most curious creatures. Coral Cove, geared toward little ones, is a spooky play area with age-appropriate games, candy, and prizes.
Hours: Members may enter at 6 p.m. Non-members may enter at 6:30 p.m. Last admission will be sold at 8:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating ends at 9 p.m.
Info: okaquarium.org
HallowZOOeen
Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North; 918-669-6600
The Tulsa Zoo is hosting an annual Halloween trick-or-treat event for the entire family. Activities include “goblin stops” full of treats, carnival-style games in a pumpkin patch playroom and special themed activities in the Burger King Royal Castle and at QuikTrip Pirate Island. According to tulsazoo.org, more than 20,000 children attended the 2018 holiday event. Funds raised support zoo operations. Tickets are $9 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Haunted Train tickets are $5 and the Scary-Go-Round is $1, both optional. A pirates and princesses character dinner is $25. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Tulsa Zoo.
Hours: Oct. 26-31. Starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and lasts until 9 p.m.; event spans 6-9 p.m. on other days. Last tickets will be sold at 8:30 p.m.
Info: tulsazoo.org
Pumpkin Town Farms
6060 S. Garnett Road
Attractions include a corn maze, petting zoo, pony/camel rides, grain train, a giant jumping pillow, face painting, barnyard ball zone, hop-a-long horse races, pumpkin blaster, pumpkin bowling, corn crib, pumpkin checkers, slides, hay jump, duck races, cow tire pile, goat walk and other activities.
Scare-lovers can check out a Field of Fear, Chaos Maze and 4D Zombie Paintball.
Hours: Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Nov. 3.
Info: pumpkintownfarm.com
BooHaHa in Brookside
Brookside area of Peoria Avenue
BooHaHa arrives Oct. 26. The schedule begins with an 8:30 a.m. free skate at “Quickie Mart” Entertainment Zone. Kids zones (featuring inflatables, games, prizes, candy, trick-or-treating, crafts and other activities) and entertainment zones open at 9 a.m. at Brookside locations. At 10:30 a.m., costume contests will be held at kids zones locations. According to brooksidetheplacetobe.com, kids zone locations are Myers Duren Harley Davidson, Brookside Collective, Brookside Church, Brookside Library, City Veterinarian Clinic and Southminster Presbyterian. A pet costume contest is scheduled 11 a.m. at City Veterinarian Clinic. BooHaHa closes at 1 p.m.
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Trick-or-Treat at The Farm
51st Street and Sheridan Road
The Farm Shopping Center will play host to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Hours: 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Safari Joe’s Howl Go Green
Safari Joe’s H2O, 4707 E. 21st St.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, Safari Joe’s H20 Water and Adventure Park will host its Howl Go Green event. Said the event site: “If scary is no fun for your little ones then slither around Howl-Go-Green for a ghoulish good time.” Bring a bag for trick-or-treating and wear a costume for a chance to win prizes. Live animal exhibits will be available so visitors can see all their “creepy” favorites. New for 2019 is a pumpkin decorating contest. Admission and parking are free, but some activities require additional fees.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19.
Info: safarijoesh2o.com/events
Pleasant Valley Farms
22350 W. 71st St. South, Sand Springs; 918-248-5647
Pleasant Valley Farms is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in October, but an annual squash and pumpkin festival is scheduled Oct. 12-13. Admission is free for the festival, which includes live bluegrass music, a hand-cranked corn sheller and grist mill, an 18-hole mini golf course, barnyard animals, a punkin’ chunkin’ cannon, hay rides and a 15-acre corn maze.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12-13.
Info:
pleasantvalleyfarmsok.com and Pleasant Valley Farms Ok Facebook page
Livesay Orchards
39232 E. 231st St. South, Porter; 918-483-2102
Hayrides take October visitors on a journey through a peach and apple orchard to a large pumpkin patch. Children’s activities are available at Pumpkin Playland.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday during fall break.
Info: livesayorchards.com
Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross
16792 E. 450 Road, Claremore; 918-342-5911
Admission to the farm is free, but visits are donation-based. Activities (more than 50) include a pumpkin patch, petting zoo area, farm museum, pumpkin stroll, hay maze, story time and fall games. Pay-for-use activities include wagon rides ($6.50) and outdoor scarecrow making ($4). Packaged pricing combinations are available.
Hours: Open through Nov. 9. Closed Sundays. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for drop-in visitors and pre-scheduled groups. Mondays are by appointment only, except Oct. 28, when the facility will open for all visitors.
Info: shepherdscross.com or email sheepfarm@shepherdscross.com.
Halloween Night at the Museum
Will Rogers Memorial Museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore
Halloween Night at the Museum is a free event that draws costumed visitors to the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore. Trick-or-treating will be combined with an opportunity to visit the museum.
Hours: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Info: willrogers.com
Sand Springs Pumpkin Patch Festival
17516 W. Eighth St., Sand Springs; 918-640-1869
Activities include taking pictures with pumpkins, inflatables, pony rides, festival games and a petting zoo. Though the patch is free, an activity pass is $8 per child and includes unlimited activities for the day. Pony rides come with an additional charge.
Hours: Open daily in October from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday
Annabelle’s Fun Farm
444584 E. 110 Road, Welch
Opened in 2010, Annabelle’s Fun Farm features more than 35 attractions, including a corn maze. One-day passes are $14.95. Season passes are $24.95. Military and seniors are $12.95. Kids 2-under free. Some attractions require an additional fee.
Hours: Open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 27. School groups can visit Tuesday through Friday.
Info: annabellesfunfarm.com
First United Methodist Church of Owasso Pumpkin Patch
13800 E. 106th St. North, Owasso; 918-272-5731
The church’s pumpkin patch will be open noon Monday, Oct. 7. On Oct. 11, visitors can see a showing of “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Trunk or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween.
Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, plus 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 12, Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Patch is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. fall break (Oct. 17-21).
Info: fumcowasso.org
Carmichael’s Produce Pumpkin Patch
171st Street and Mingo Road, Bixby; 918-366-4728
Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch was established in 2000. Thousands of guests visit the pumpkin patch every October. Activities include a maze, pony rides, animal farm and a variety of pumpkins and gourds.
NSUBA Fall Festival
3100 E. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow
The annual NSU-Broken Arrow Fall Festival will return Tuesday, Oct. 22. Student Affairs is hosting a carnival-style event in the Administrative Services Building lobby. Activities will include games, crafts, hayrides and more. Costumes are encouraged and there will be free candy. The free festival is open to the campus and the surrounding community. Donations for the NSUBA RiverHawk Food Pantry are appreciated.
Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22
Info: 918-449-6136 or studentaffairsba@nsuok.edu
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
400 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow; 918-455-4202
The pumpkin patch runs from Oct. 6 through Halloween.
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays (as well as Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 28-31).
