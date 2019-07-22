Nine acclaimed writers from throughout the world have been selected as finalists for the 2020 Neustadt International Prize for Literature.
The prize, which has a $50,000 cash prize and has come to be called the “American Nobel,” is awarded by World Literature Today, the University of Oklahoma’s award-winning magazine of international literature and culture.
The nominees (with representative texts noted) for the 2020 Neustadt Prize are:
French novelist Emmanuel Carrère ("The Adversary," "Class Trip")
U.S. poet Jorie Graham, ("Fast," "The Dream of the Unified Field")
Filipino novelist and playwright Jessica Hagedorn ("Dogeaters," "Mango Tango")
Guatemalan novelist Eduardo Halfón ("Mourning," "La pirueta")
Albanian novelist and essayist Ismail Kadare ("Broken April," "The General of the Dead Army")
Palestinian novelist Sahar Khalifeh ("Wild Thorns," "Of Noble Origins")
Moroccan poet Abdellatif Laâbi ("Beyond the Barbed Wire," "The World's Embrace: Selected Poems")
Canadian poet and novelist Lee Maracle ("Celia’s Song," "Ravensong")
Vietnamese/American poet Hoa Nguyen ("Red Juice," "As Long as Trees Last")
Nine Neustadt jurors, all creative writers, will meet to choose the winner at the 2019 Neustadt Lit Fest, scheduled for Oct. 15-17, hosted by World Literature Today and the University of Oklahoma. The winner will be announced on Oct. 16.
“It is exciting to have such an esteemed group of writers vying for the Neustadt Prize,” shared Robert Con Davis-Undiano, executive director of World Literature Today, the prize sponsor. “Literature is a powerful voice that teaches us about the world beyond ourselves. This truly international slate of finalists demonstrates once again that excellent literature knows no borders.”
The 2019 Neustadt Lit Fest also honors Margarita Engle, laureate of the 2019 NSK Neustadt Prize for Children’s Literature. Engle is a Cuban American author and was the Young People’s Poet Laureate from 2017 to 2019. Festival events are free and open to the public.
The Neustadt Prize is the first international literary award of this scope to originate in the United States and is one of the very few international prizes for which poets, novelists, screenwriters and playwrights are equally eligible.
Since 2003, it has been awarded every other year, alternating with the NSK Prize, to a living writer in recognition of a significant body of work. Past winners include Nobel Prize recipients Czesław Miłosz, Gabriel García Márquez and Tomas Tranströmer. The 2018 Neustadt Prize winner was Haitian American writer Edwidge Danticat.
Winners of the Neustadt Prize are awarded $50,000, a silver replica of an eagle feather, a prize certificate and a festival hosted in their honor. A generous endowment from the Neustadt family supports the award.
For more information: neustadtprize.org.