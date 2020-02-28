The Admiral Twin Drive-In will open early for the 2020 season in March, ahead of spring break and debuting with a Pixar animated movie to begin its 69th season.

The iconic drive-in reopens Friday, March 6, and will be open Friday through Sunday nights for the first couple of months, co-owner Blake Smith said.

He’s still firming up the opening weekend’s schedule, but on one side of the giant double-screen you can take the family to see “Onward,” Pixar’s new movie about two best friends voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

The Admiral Twin is at 7355 E. Easton St., just north of Interstate 244 between Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive.

