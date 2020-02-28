The Admiral Twin Drive-In will open early for the 2020 season in March, ahead of spring break and debuting with a Pixar animated movie to begin its 69th season.
The iconic drive-in reopens Friday, March 6, and will be open Friday through Sunday nights for the first couple of months, co-owner Blake Smith said.
He’s still firming up the opening weekend’s schedule, but on one side of the giant double-screen you can take the family to see “Onward,” Pixar’s new movie about two best friends voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.
The Admiral Twin is at 7355 E. Easton St., just north of Interstate 244 between Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive.
Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega to open Thursday, plus updates on new restaurants coming to Tulsa
Opening to the public Thursday, Feb. 27, at 211 E. Second St. in the Blue Dome District. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The phone number is 918-258-3663.
The Goat Bar & Kitchen
The Goat Bar & Kitchen, featuring Mediterranean/European cuisine, is projected to open in early March in the East Village. Owners are James Alame and his cousin, Nabil Alame, who has moved here from Paris, France. James Alame is the son of Tally Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Cafe.
La Tertulia
Another Blue Dome newcomer will be La Tertulia next door to Peacemaker Lobster & Crab. Chef Kevin Nashan, owner of both restaurants, said the new project is “near and dear to my heart.” It is expected to open in April.
Nashan was reared in Santa Fe, where his family owned a beloved northern New Mexican restaurant, La Tertulia, for 27 years. It was founded by his Hispanic grandfather in 1972.
Beatrice Ice Cream Co.
Molly Martin (left) and Andrea Mohn, owners of Antoinette Baking Co., are opening an ice cream shop in the Tulsa Arts District to be called Beatrice Ice Cream Co. It is set to open in late spring at 11 E. Reconciliation Way, the former site of Spinster Records.
French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar
After operating for 40 years at 71st Street and Yale Avenue, the French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar will be among five restaurants scheduled to locate in the Vast Bank building in the Tulsa Arts District. A spokesman for the restaurant said it will continue to operate at its current site until the move, likely to happen in the spring.
Osteria
Also coming to Vast is Osteria, an Italian restaurant that opened in Oklahoma City about a year ago. It is headed by two chefs — Oklahoma native Jonathan Stranger and Italian-born Fabio Viviani.
In the Raw
In the Raw Sushi will break out two new concepts in Vast — in the raw GoGo and in the raw Vu. Vu (seen here in a rendering) will have a 1,250-square-foot rooftop terrace to go with 4,600 square feet of dining space. GoGo will be a grab-and-go sushi place.
Hummingbird Coffee + Beer
The fifth eatery in the Vast building will be Hummingbird Coffee + Beer.
Brook Restaurant & Bar
Brook Restaurant & Bar, popular for its cheese fries on Brookside, will be among the tenants in the OTASCO building project at 201 E. Second St. The building will be called Park 201. The Brook will have 7,000 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet of patio space.
Calo Latin Grill & Tequileria
Polo Grill owners are putting a new restaurant, Caló Latin Grill & Tequileria, on the ground floor of the historic Adams Building downtown.
Kai
Four Tran family sisters — Linh, Kally, Marie and Ada — will open Kai, a Vietnamese restaurant, near the library and courthouses. Their parents were the founders of the long-running Viet Huong restaurant. Viet Huong was sold to new owners last year.
Empire Slice House
Empire Slice House, a popular pizzeria out of Oklahoma City, will open between Cain’s Ballroom and Soundpony Lounge in the old Yeti space. The Empire Slice House website describes itself this way: “It’s like Frank Sinatra and David Bowie had a pizza baby.”
MASA
MASA food truck owner Robert Carnoske sits in front of the food truck. MASA, which features South American fusion cuisine, will make a more permanent home just down the street from Cain’s when it takes over the food operation in The Hunt Club.
FarmBar
Lisa Becklund (right) and Linda Ford, operators of the Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy near Depew, are bringing their farm-to-table dining experience to the 18th Street and Boston Avenue area with FarmBar. It will be a 32-seat, dinner-only restaurant featuring agricultural cuisine of Oklahoma. They will continue their seasonal weekend dinners at the farm.
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Saffron is expected to open in
early 2020 in the former Bangkok Thai Buffet space near 31st Street and Harvard Avenue.
Mother Road Market
Look for
Akira Sushi & Ramen and Da Yolk coming to Mother Road Market.
Polo Lounge
Polo Grill owners Donna and Robert Merrifield have acquired space in Utica Square on the south side of Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square, that will become Polo Lounge. It is expected to open in mid-October.
“It won’t replace the existing bar, but it will be connected to the restaurant,” Robert Merrifield said. “The new lounge will have more of a cognac look than dark woods, and it will have a bar menu separate from the restaurant.”
Maggie's Music Box
Downtown Jenks will get a boost when Maggie’s Music Box opens as a restaurant and music venue. It is owned by the operators of the former Soul City Gastropub, Amy and Kevin Smith. It is expected to open in early May.
Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar
Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar will open near 51st Street and Yale Avenue.
Recently open: Bluestone By Day
Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood has taken over operation of the cafe in The Market at Walnut Creek, 8281 S. Harvard Ave.
Read Scott Cherry's review here.
Recently open: Lulu's Coffee
Lulu’s Coffee is a new coffeehouse at 10139 S. Delaware Ave. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, baked goods and gelato.
Recently open: S&B's Burger Joint
S&B’s Burger Joint, a small chain based in Oklahoma City, has opened a location at 9529 N. Owasso Expressway in Owasso.
Read Scott Cherry's review here.
Recently open: The Cardinal Club
The Cardinal Club, a semi-private restaurant and cigar lounge, has opened in south Tulsa in the former The Wine Loft and TWL Bistro space at 7890 E. 106th Place (Memorial Drive and 106th Place).
Recently open: Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge
Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge, a new coffee shop in the Greenwood District, has opened at 10 N. Greenwood Ave.
Recently open: Ripley's Bar & Grill
Ripley’s Bar & Grill has opened at 112 S. Elgin Ave. in the Blue Dome District downtown. It is in the original Joe Momma’s Pizza space, which was destroyed by fire in 2015.
Recently open: Ike’s Famous Plate Lunches
Ike’s Famous Plate Lunches recently opened in the Deco District in downtown Tulsa in space that formerly housed Teri’s Coneys.
The restaurant, 3 E. Fifth St., has no connection to the longtime Tulsa restaurant Ike’s Chili House.
Recently open: Del Taco
Del Taco, a national chain restaurant, opened a restaurant at 71st Street and Mingo Road in Tulsa. Del Taco is a Tex-Mex restaurant that also offers burgers, fries and shakes. It has more than 550 locations, including eight in the Oklahoma City area.
Recently open: Scooter's Coffee
Scooter's Coffee opened a second Tulsa location at 6079 S. Memorial Drive.
