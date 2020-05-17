The old phrase, “We live in an ever-changing world,” has taken on new meaning of late. With some places opening back up for business, their hours, guidelines and overall operations have changed.
Take restaurants, for example. While some have opened up for dine-in, others remain closed, while others continue to offer curbside or delivery service.
There is a ton of information changing almost daily. And it appears we are going into the next phase, which is the next, new normal. We can debate when we might ever return to normal another time.
But for this moment, here are a few examples of places that have reopened.
The aquariums in Jenks and Medicine Park have reopened but with a different set of guidelines. The Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive in Jenks, reopened May 8 with a new format and protocols to keep everyone safe. It has switched to only online sales and reservations for members. Only 15 people are able to go in every 15 minutes. Members can log into their accounts to make a reservation.
When you arrive, there are designated spots on the ground to wait before entering and a designated, clear path for visitors to take, keeping people about 10 feet apart. Certain areas remain closed, such as the playground and the children’s crawl-through areas. The aquarium has also extended hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, but the last ticket will be sold at 7:45 p.m. More information is on its website, okaquarium.org.
The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, 1 Aquarium Drive in Medicine Park, reopened May 1. Once there, you will see signs regarding social distancing posted and hand sanitizers located throughout the complex.
The staff will be working to space out the various groups once they enter the aquarium. The entire facility, which consists of the 6-acre Terry K. Bell Memorial Trust botanical garden and outdoor exhibit, along with the 10,000-square-foot McMahon Foundation Aquarium building, offers lots of room for visitors to tour while safely participating in social distancing. But during May, there will be no feeding shows or critter chats, and Turtle Towne remains closed for repairs.
Through the COVID-19 crisis, Oklahoma State Parks remained open. But certain areas at parks did close and remain so, such as lodges, group camps/dining halls, community buildings and playgrounds, along with restaurants and nature centers.
Recently, the lodge at Roman Nose State Park reopened, as well as a new place to eat inside called Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Restaurant. The Lodge at Lake Murray is now open, but the restaurant there is still undergoing renovations. The lodge and restaurant at Sequoyah State Park are closed and still undergoing renovations.
But while those are closed at Sequoyah, you can take a virtual tour of its nature center, along with other activities, on its Facebook page. Angelina Stancampiano, naturalist at the Sequoyah State Park Nature Center, has hosted Zoom field trips for specific classes, worked with the Tulsa STEM Alliance and Rogers State University for a LIVE television segment on reptiles. She has also made a series of videos for its Facebook page.
“We have taken LIVE guided hikes, gone on a feed tour and made many funny spoof videos. I have worksheets, coloring sheets and extra photos online. And we have seen huge upticks in interaction,” Stancampiano says. “We schedule a lot of the programming so you can tune in LIVE, but it also stays on our Facebook page @Sequoyah State Park.”
You can also take a virtual tour at the Bernice Nature Center, as well as the nature center at Lake Eufaula State Park. You can also see hiking videos from Roman Nose State Park.
Cabins are available at all state parks. You can check availability at tinyurl.com/okstatecabins.
Also remember, when visiting a state park, let a park naturalist help guide your nature discovery.
“Despite the necessary fact that nature centers are not able to accommodate as many visitors at one time as during pre-COVID-19 days, there’s still lots of reasons to visit. Most importantly, the best nature center is what’s just waiting to be discovered outside,” says Tom Creider, programs manager at the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
“Every Oklahoma state park is a center for exploring the natural world. Nature trails are alive with spring-time action. Whether it’s watching pollinators sip nectar from a wildflower bloom or listening to the sounds of spring, warbling songbirds and amorous amphibians, nature trails are alive with springtime action.”
State park golf courses are another area that never closed. They are open and reports are they have been very busy.
Again, things are constantly changing. For a quick reference guide, go to travelok.com. If you click at the top where it says “Oklahoma Tourism Travel Updates: For important travel and safety information” and click on the link. There is quite a bit of information to be found, such as “The TravelOK Stay-at-Home Guide,” which has listings for Oklahoma COVID-19 resources, restaurants offering curbside pickup and delivery, grocery shopping alternatives, virtual tours and downloadable Oklahoma Travel Guides.
As always, we urge everyone to abide by the businesses/restaurants’ new guidelines and stay safe. And again, you can find all this valuable information and more at travelok.com.
It sounds like this ever-increasing, rapidly changing world won’t stop changing anytime soon.
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.