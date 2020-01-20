Oklahoma firefighters will take on Oklahoma police officers in the seventh annual Smoke & Guns Charity MMA and boxing event Saturday, April 11 at BOK Center.
They will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. More than $50,000 was donated to the two organizations in the event's sixth year.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, January 24 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center Box Office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
The Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp benefits children that suffer major burns and other traumatic injuries that cause disfiguration and disabilities. There are camps that help these children cope with their injuries.
Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics provides continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other participating athletes and the community.