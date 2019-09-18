There are about as many claims as to where that all-American staple, the hamburger, was invented as there are sesame seeds on a burger’s bun.
Claims range from Louis’ Lunch in Connecticut, which still serves its vertically grilled burgers between slices of toast, to Tulsa’s own Weber’s, which attests that patties of grilled ground beef were served on buns for the first time by founder Oscar Weber Bilby in 1891.
However, it was some time later before this culinary creation reached its apex — when some guy at the grill slapped a slab of American cheese on top of a sizzling patty, and the cheeseburger was born.
Sept. 18 is, so we’re told, National Cheeseburger Day. And while a great many fine establishments around town will be happy to serve you a sandwich slathered in gourmet sauces and outré toppings, for this celebration we’re sticking to the basic, old-fashioned cheeseburger.
Weber’s Superior Root Beer Drive-in
3817 S. Peoria Ave.
Why not start with the place that claims to have started all this hamburger stuff in the first place? Weber’s cooks its patties on a grill that is more than a century old and keeps the toppings simple — onions and pickles, with a choice of the traditional mustard or ketchup and mayo. A tall glass of its signature root beer is the perfect accompaniment.
Arnold’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers
4253 Southwest Blvd.
This west Tulsa landmark relocated to the Crystal City Shopping Center when its original home fell victim to plans for a chain restaurant. But the move hasn’t affected the quality of Arnold’s cheeseburgers, which come dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato. Add a side of onion rings and a rich chocolate shake for a complete experience.
Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili
Various locations
Ron’s has earned a reputation for its somewhat over-the-top creations, such as the sausage cheeseburger and the Ron’s Special. But the old-fashioned cheeseburgers, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions (raw or fried into the patty), pickles and mustard can’t be beat. To get the best of both worlds at Ron’s, you can order your cheeseburger topped with Ron’s famous chili.
Claud’s Hamburgers
3834 S. Peoria Ave.
Claud’s is another Tulsa institution, turning out classic burgers for 65 years. If you’re wanting to make your cheeseburger more of a salad, then you’ll have to ask for lettuce and tomato. But most patrons are more than happy with the standard arrangement of perfectly grilled patty, melted cheese, mustard, pickles and onion.
Goldie’s Patio Grill
Various locations
Order a Goldie’s cheeseburger, and you get a well-seasoned char-grilled patty cooked to order, topped with a slice of melted American cheese and served on a sesame-seeded bun. That’s it. And to be honest, you need nothing less — this is the quintessential cheeseburger. (Of course, if you want condiments and vegetables, they are available).
