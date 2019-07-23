According to the people who keep track of these things, Sunday, July 28, is National Chicken Wing Day.
Chicken wings were thought of as cast-off parts of the bird until a bar in Buffalo, New York, fried up a batch of wings, doused them in butter and hot sauce, and brought forth what’s now universally known as the “Buffalo chicken wing.”
And while there is nothing at all wrong with the traditional preparation, many cooks have taken to shuffling off the “Buffalo” and coming up with new ways of giving chicken wings a flavorful jolt.
Here are five of our favorite wings that move beyond the “Buffalo.”
Sam’s Southern Eatery
902 S. Sheridan Road
Wings don’t need to be slathered in sauce to be tasty. Sam’s Southern Eatery serves up whole deep-fried wings coated in a light, peppery crust that go well with its Louisiana-inspired sides, such as red beans and rice.
Sisserou’s Caribbean Restaurant
107 N. Boulder Ave.
Sisserou’s brings some island panache to its wings, marinating them in jerk seasonings, then grilling the wings to savory, spicy perfection.
Albert G’s
2748 S. Harvard Ave.;
421 E. First St.
As is the case with all the proteins at Albert G’s, chicken wings are seasoned with a propriety rub then slow smoked. They can be topped with sauces either sweet or hot, or with Roughneck sauce (a mix of lemon pepper and sriracha).
The Freeze
212 E. 46th St. North
The wings at The Freeze, available only as a dinner portion, have a spicy, crunchy crust instead of a sauce and tender, flavorful meat.
Elgin Park
325 M.B. Brady St.
Elgin Park offers wings in a variety of preparations, but if you’re wanting the spice without the splatter, go for the Creole dry rub wings.