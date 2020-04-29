“We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” Joan Didion wrote in her essay “The White Album.” It’s a truism that many have come to realize in these days of “sheltering in place,” as people greedily consume all manner of stories to get through days that blur one into another.
Which means now is the perfect time to delve into some of literature’s richest — not to mention most voluminous — works of fiction. It’s a way truly to escape into another time, another place, another world, where one can vicariously meet a host of fascinating people without every having to worry about “social distancing.”
Here are five massive works of fiction that offer such an escape.
‘In Search of Lost Time’ by Marcel Proust
Yes, it is one novel, spread out over seven volumes and totaling in the neighborhood of 4,000 densely printed pages. But what makes this perhaps the perfect thing to read is that what “In Search of Lost Time” is about is slowing down, taking the time truly to see and appreciate everything that surrounds us, to understand the worlds of time and space that can be opened up through the simple act of touching a napkin to our lips or tasting the crumbs of a madeleine cake in a spoonful of tea.
‘A Dance to the Music of Time’ by Anthony Powell
Powell’s work has often been compared to Proust — a multivolume novel (12 in all, divided into three-book “movements”) that chronicles the twists and turns of British society and history through the experiences of the narrator, Nicholas Jenkins, and full of often vividly realized characters based on people from Powell’s life. But Powell’s prose is more straightforward, and the tone is often wryly comic. It’s true that as this “Dance” goes on, it loses its way a bit, but even so it is a remarkable accomplishment and a wonderful world in which to immerse oneself.
‘The Deptford Trilogy,’ “The Salterton Trilogy’ and ‘The Cornish Trilogy’ by Robertson Davies
Davies was one of Canada’s most acclaimed men of letters — he was a novelist, a newspaper publisher and columnist, a playwright, a college professor, often all at once. His best-known work is likely “Fifth Business,” in which the narrator tries to explain his role in a fatal accident that occurred when he was a child — a tale that manages to incorporate everything from spirituality to synchronicity, magic to materialism. It’s also rip-roaringly entertaining. Davies continued the story in two more novels, which make up “The Deptford Trilogy,” that are equally enjoyable. If that’s not enough Davies for you, seek out his other collections, “The Salterton Trilogy” and “The Cornish Trilogy,” which showcase Davies’ Dickensian skills as a storyteller.
‘The Alexandria Quartet’ by Lawrence Durrell
Time is on most people’s hands, and time was very much on the mind of Lawrence Durrell as he crafted his best-known work — a tetralogy that, in its first three volumes, views the same series of events taking place in Alexandria, Egypt, in the years leading up to World War II, from three very different perspectives, with the final novel, “Clea,” taking place six years after the events already described. The language can get rococo at times, the experimental elements might seem a bit dated, but these novels have all the atmosphere, suspense and even shock of a good thriller.
The Wimsey-Vane novels by Dorothy L. Sayers
Sayers is considered one of the queens of the classic British mystery who flourished in the first half of the 20th century. While she wrote a number of novels featuring her series character Lord Peter Wimsey, it wasn’t until she introduced Harriet Vane, who would become the object of Wimsey’s romantic inclinations, that Sayers was able to achieve her goal of writing detective stories that had all the richness of nongenre fiction. The best of the lot is “Gaudy Night,” which is Sayer’s masterpiece, but all four have their charms.
