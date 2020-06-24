No doubt this Fourth of July will be a little different for everyone, as concerns about health and safety continue to be on the minds of many.
But just because one feels the need to remain socially distant from crowds this Independence Day, doesn’t mean that one can’t commemorate the nation’s birthday. After all, there is more to the Fourth of July than Black Cats and barbecue.
Here are five suggestions of ways one might entertain oneself and gain some new perspectives on the founding of our country and an appreciation of the myriad ways this country is great.
‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’ (1942)
Available on Amazon Prime Video; airing 1:30 p.m. July 4 on Turner Classic Movies
James Cagney returned to his song-and-dance roots and won his only Academy Award for his portrayal of George M. Cohan, the performer and producer who wrote a number of patriotic-themed songs that are incorporated into the film.
‘1776’ (1972)
Available from Amazon Prime Video; airing 10:30 a.m. July 4 on Turner Classic Movies
The Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical, which was a Tony Award-winning hit when it premiered on Broadway in 1969, is lovingly adapted into this film, which stars William Daniels as the no-nonsense John Adams and Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson.
‘Hamilton’ (2016)
Streaming on Disney+ beginning July 3
“The Room Where It Happened” could be your living room, if you subscribe to Disney’s new streaming service. The original Broadway cast, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be featured in this broadcast, filmed live in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater.
‘Jaws’ (1975)
Available on HBO and HBO Now
Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of Peter Benchley’s thriller centers around the Fourth of July, when the town’s mayor decides to open the beaches to the public, even though there’s a huge killer shark prowling through the populace. And it continues to thrill and entertain after 45 years.
‘Independence Day’ by Richard Ford (1995)
(Vintage: $16.95)
Ford won the Pulitzer Prize for this, his second novel about Frank Bascombe, a former sportswriter turned real estate salesman, who spends one particular Fourth of July on a journey around his New Jersey town, which becomes an examination of his life and soul.
