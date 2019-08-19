The musical “Hamilton” has taken up residence at the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s reimagining of the life of the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury has become a phenomenon in the ways this show has found a number of startling parallels between the days of the Founding Fathers and the world of 21st century America.
Bringing the intricacies of American history to modern audiences has been the mission of Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum since the museum opened.
And it should come as no surprise that, with the arrival of “Hamilton” the musical, the museum would want to showcase its own version of “Hamilton-mania.”
Here are some Hamilton-related things to see and do at Gilcrease during the time “Hamilton” the musical is in town.
1. ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ marble bust by Giuseppe Ceracchi
Italian sculptor Ceracchi came to the United States in 1791, inspired by the success of the new nation’s Revolution, said Gilcrease curator of history Mark Dolph. Over the course of 18 months, he made clay models of several of the “Great Men of America,” including Hamilton, which he later carved out of marble. The original marble sculpture was given to Hamilton himself and now is part of the collection at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Gilcrease’s sculpture, which dates from 1795, is one of the few marble copies of the sculpture Ceracchi himself carved before his untimely death.
2. ‘Signing of the Constitution,’ painting by Howard Chandler Christy
This epic-sized painting was one of three canvases Christy made depicting this historic moment. Gilcrease’s painting is the most metaphorical of the three, with angelic creatures and scenes of the America yet to come hovering over the bewigged Founding Fathers. Hamilton is depicted sitting next to Benjamin Franklin, looking up toward the dais where George Washington stands.
3. ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ etching on paper by Jacques Reich
Reich’s image takes its inspiration from John Trumbull’s 1804 portrait of Hamilton, which itself was based on Ceracchi’s marble bust. Trumbell’s portrait would later serve as the inspiration for the image of Hamilton that now adorns the $10 bill.
4. ‘Gilcrease After Hours: Hamilton, History & Happy Hour’
This free event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the museum will feature performers from Tulsa Opera leading a sing-along of music from “Hamilton,” as well as special tours of the Gilcrease galleries, Revolutionary War-era trivia and craft cocktails inspired by “Hamilton.”
5. ‘Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History’
“Hamilton” ends its Tulsa run Sept. 8, which is when Gilcrease will host University of Maryland historian Richard Bell as he reveals what the musical gets right and gets wrong about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution and the birth of the United States and about why all that matters. He will also talk about what its runaway success reveals about the stories we tell each other about who we are and about the nation we made.
For more information: 918-596-2700, gilcrease.org