This may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but most people will agree that the holidays can be fraught with all sorts of stress and mayhem.
Perhaps that is why publishers tend to release holiday-themed mysteries at year’s end as a way perhaps to turn our thoughts to make-believe murder and fanciful fratricide, rather than indulging in the real thing.
Here is a round-up of Christmas mysteries, ranging from Victorian times to modern day, and set in places such as a French village and an Oregon bakery.
”A Christmas Gathering,” by Anne Perry (Ballantine, $20)
Anne Perry, whose detective stories set in the Victorian era have been international best-sellers, features her long-running characters of Thomas and Charlotte Pitt in her 17th Christmas novella. The couple is part of a holiday gathering at an estate, which becomes the site of a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse espionage.
”A Cup of Holiday Fear,” by Ellie Alexander (St. Martin, $7.99)
Moral of this story: Never take a vacation during the holiday season. Jules Capshaw, whose Torte bakery is the most popular pastry place in Ashland, Oregon, decides to treat her hard-working staff to a Christmas feast at a local inn. But once the weather turns frightful, and one of the guests turns up dead, Jules and her cohorts must whip up a solution to a very sticky criminal situation. Recipes for holiday treats are included.
”Dachshund Through the Snow,” by David Rosenfelt (Minotaur, $24.99)
Lawyer Andy Carpenter, who has starred in 19 previous dog-centric detective novels, tries to answer the Christmas wish of a young boy named Danny, who wants a coat for his mother, a sweater for his dachshund and the safe return of his missing father. Unfortunately, the father is missing because he’s on the run from a murder he claims not to have committed.
”A Noel Killing,” by M.L. Longworth (Penguin Books, $16)
Longworth’s “Provence Series” of mysteries are as much travelogues of this region of France as thrillers. In this installment, main character Antoine Verlaque isn’t much of a fan of Christmas, but he agrees this year to try to get into the spirit of the holiday, beginning with an evening of carols at the local cathedral. Naturally, midway through the service a man drops dead — and Verlaque quickly learns the dead man had more than his share of enemies who would gladly send the fellow off to a permanently silent night.
”Owl Be Home for Christmas,” by Donna Andrews (Minotaur, $24.99)
Donna Andrews’ lighthearted approach to mysteries has won her numerous awards, and she’s established a long-running tradition of Christmas novellas. It is an ornithological conference on owls that sets the action in motion, with visiting scientists trapped by a sudden winter storm — and one of their number turning up dead.
Featured video