Halloween is a time when people embrace all the things that frighten them, from vampires and werewolves to public speaking and mothers-in-law.
And sometimes the best way to confront the things that frighten us is through literature, with tales of the fantastic.
Here are some newly published books that should provide a wealth of literary shivers and shocks.
‘THE BIG BOOK OF CLASSIC FANTASY’
Edited by Ann and Jeff Vandermeer
(Vintage, $25)
This massive anthology bills itself as “The Ultimate Collection,” and it comes pretty close to fulfilling that boast. It is filled with fantastic tales, from the familiar, such as “Rip Van Winkle” by Washington Irving and Gogol’s “The Nose” to Japan’s mystery master Edogawa Ranpo’s “The Man Traveling with the Brocade Portrait” and Clark Ashton Smith’s “The Coming of the White Worm.” Truly a book with a little something for everyone.
‘MONSTER SHE WROTE: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction’
By Lisa Kröger and Melanie Anderson
(Quirk, $19.99)
The authors, who host the podcast “Know Your Fear,” present short, revealing biographies and reading lists of many of the most influential writers of the fantastic, from Mary Shelley, whose “Frankenstein” is an ur-text of both horror and science fiction, and the iconic Shirley Jackson to modern masters such as Angela Carter and Susan Hill, to cult favorites such as V.C. Andrews. It’s a perfect way to find your next spooky story.
‘THE REMAKING’
By Clay McLeod Chapman
(Quirk, $19.99)
A legend about two women who burned as witches becomes the springboard for Chapman’s chilling tale, as this tale explores the consequences of sharing stories, as the legend is transmuted through time and media, from campfire tale to low-budget movie to a true-crime podcast — each with its own horrific results.
‘THE LAST SEANCE: Tales of the Supernatural’
By Agatha Christie
(William Morrow, $16.99)
“The Queen of Crime” also penned more than her share of stories tinged with the supernatural. This collection includes such famous tales as “Philomel Cottage,” “The Adventure of the Egyptian Tomb,” “The Hound of Death” and “Wireless,” as well as one story, “The Wife of the Kenite,” which has never been published before in the United States.
‘HOW TO SURVIVE A HORROR MOVIE: All the Skills to Dodge the Kills’
By Seth Grahame-Smith
(Quirk Books, $14.99)
If anyone would know how to survive a horror movie, it would be Seth Grahame-Smith, the author of such tomes as “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and the producer of the new films based on Stephen King’s “IT.” He guides you through such tasks as how to survive a haunted house and perform an exorcism; the 10 things never to put into child’s room (No. 1 is a Ouija board); as well as a list of horror movies to study alongside the book.
