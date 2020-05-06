The history of Oklahoma women starring in roles as mothers in film and television goes back at least 75 years.
With Mother’s Day on the horizon, we thought it would be a good time to check out five of the most notable. The roles range from fluffy to crime noir, and at least two of the actresses have made best-selling music albums, as well.
The films and TV shows generally are available through popular streaming services, and some show up regularly on cable TV.
Mary Kay Place
The Tulsa native and prominent actress, singer, songwriter, screenwriter and director had a starring turn as Pearl Smooter, Reese Witherspoon’s mother in the 2002 film “Sweet Home Alabama,” which seems to show up on one cable channel or another every week. She also guest starred in 2020 as Theresa Blake, Liv Tyler’s mother in the Fox series “9-1-1: Lone Star.”
Reba McEntire
The renowned Oklahoma-born country singer spent six seasons (2001-07) as divorced mom Reba Hart, who handles life after her husband divorces her to marry his dental hygienist and her teen daughter becomes pregnant on her WB and CW show “Reba.” She received a Golden Globe nomination for the role.
Joan Crawford
The longtime dancer and dramatic actress as a child lived in Lawton, where her stepfather ran the Ramsey Opera House. She played the title role in “Mildred Pierce” (1945), a film noir crime drama in which she played a woman who had been married several times and worked her way up from nothing to become a successful entrepreneur, who also covers for her spoiled daughter, even taking a murder rap for her. Crawford earned the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
Alfre Woodard
The Tulsa native and longtime celebrated actress played an alcoholic single mother from Chicago forced to spend a summer with her uncle in Mississippi in the acclaimed independent drama “Down in the Delta” (1998). If you haven’t heard of that one, you likely will know her as Sarabi, queen of the Pride Lands, mate of Mufasa and mother of Simba in “The Lion King” (1994).
Candy Clark
The next time you catch a showing of the comedy-horror flick “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992), the forerunner of the popular television series, check out the Norman-born Clark in the role as Buffy’s mother.
