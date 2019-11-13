No, it shouldn’t be this cold in November. But this week’s blast of Arctic air makes our minds turn to bowls of hot, flavorful, satisfying soup.
Soup can be something to begin a meal, or can be a meal in and of itself, and the choices that we list below are about evenly divided between those two categories.
So grab a spoon and enjoy.
Baked Potato Soup at Charleston’s
3726 S. Peoria Ave; 6839 S. Yale Ave.;
251 E. Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow
The house-made baked potato soup has been a mainstay of the menu at this Oklahoma-based chain. Get it topped with cheese, chives and bacon to make it loaded.
French Onion Soup at Lotus Sandwich Eatery & Bar
111 N. Main St.
Onion soup may seem quite simple — slow-cooked onions, a rich broth, the contrast of melted cheese and crusty bread — but when it is done right, it is something pretty extraordinary. Check out the version at Lotus, which is made according to a family recipe. The extra charge to have it served in a bread bowl is worth the price.
Pho at Pho Ca Dao
9066 E. 31st St.
Pho is one of those great meal-in-bowl soups, and at Pho Ca Dao one can customize the meal with a choice of proteins added to the bowl of savory broth, rice noodles and onions. There’s everything from chicken and shrimp to brisket and tendon, as well as those unique meatballs. Toss in a handful and bean sprouts, some sliced jalapenos, and generous dashes of hoisin and fish sauce to really liven things up.
Sopa Marinera at Sin Fronteras
4909 S. Peoria Ave.
Sin Fronteras specializes in Honduran food, and is sopa marinera, or seafood soup, is a worthy indulgence. It has a coconut milk base and is filled with shrimp, crab, calamari, oysters and plantains.
Posole Verde at Calaveras Mexican Grill
2326 E. Admiral Blvd.
Chunks of pork are slow-simmered in a broth flavored with roasted green chiles and loaded with hominy, garnished with shredded cabbage and radish slices to make this Mexican comfort food at its finest.
Featured video