This year, rather than saying simply “TGIF” this Jan. 10, say “TGINBCD.”
That stands for “Thank Goodness it’s National Bittersweet Chocolate Day,” which whatever powers that be that designate certain days to celebrate certain foods have chosen to honor dark chocolate.
Of course, for the true chocolate lover, every day is bittersweet, or dark, chocolate day.
Bittersweet chocolate, which contains less sugar and more chocolate liquor (the blend of cocoa butter and cocoa solids), has been touted for its healthy qualities, which includes containing antioxidants and helping to lower blood pressure.
Of course, even with something that’s supposed to be good for you, moderation is necessary.
So here are five places to get your fix of something bittersweet.
Cricket & Fig Chocolate
5800 S. Lewis Ave.
The Tulsa area is home to a number of fine, and well-established, chocolatiers, so check out the newest shop in town, which also offers fine coffees and plated desserts. Try the Salted Caramel Marshmallow with a dark chocolate shell or the dark chocolate Sparkle, a mix of hazelnut paste and exploding candies.
Lowood
817 E. Third St.
Tulsa’s best restaurant of 2019 — according to Tulsa World’s Scott Cherry — offers a dark chocolate pot de creme as one of its signature desserts. It is the perfectly decadent way to conclude a five-star meal.
The Bramble
1302 E. Sixth St.; 400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks
For those who like to get their chocolate fix in early, The Bramble’s two locations offer their chocolate chip pancakes, with whipped cream and hot fudge sauce as toppings.
The Restaurant at Gilcrease Museum
1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road
After a tour through Gilcrease’s extensive collection of American art and history, stop by the restaurant for the triple chocolate torte as you take in the view of the Osage hills.
Saint Amon Baking Co.
6333 E. 120th Court, Bixby
This bakery specializes in authentic French pastries and desserts, many of which include chocolate, from the chocolatine to the chocolate cream pie.
