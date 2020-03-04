Now that the month of March is here, Madness can’t be far behind.

The NCAA’s annual hurly-burly on the hardwood known as “March Madness” will arrive right around the ides of March this year, so there still is time to work out one’s brackets for the coming commotion.

Now is also a good time to figure out what might be the best places around to watch the games — and indulge in some fine food and drink whilst doing so.

Here are five places where, come March 17, it will likely be impossible NOT to watch basketball.

Smitty’s Garage Burgers & Beer

Multiple locations in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Owasso

eatatthegarage.com

Dozens of big-screen TVs, almost all of them tuned to nonstop sports programming, fill the interiors of Smitty’s Garage locations. These eateries also offer a variety of burgers and sandwiches, as well as full bar service.

Elgin Park

325 Reconciliation Way

918-986-9910,

elginparkbrewery.com

The folks here keep the slogan simple: “Pizza. Brewery. Sports.” The industrial setting has more than its share of TV sets, and while pizza may be the main selling point from a culinary perspective, Elgin Park serves up a bench full of sports-themed appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, wings, fries — even (gasp!) salad — as well as house brews and locally made beers.

Lefty’s on Greenwood

10 N. Greenwood Ave.

918-794-0017, letfysongreenwood.com

Lefty’s boasts 11 big-screen TVs, 14 beers on tap, classic and contemporary cocktails, and a menu that ranges from brunch on the weekends to burgers made with a unique blend of cuts from locally raised cattle.

Fox & Hound

7001 S. Garnett Road

918-307-2847. foxandhound.com

Follow the bouncing balls on a wall full of TVs while enjoying a large array of top locally and nationally produced beers, and a diverse menu with everything from wings and nachos to barbecue ribs and burgers.

Treys Bar & Grill

7891 E. 108th St.

918-970-4950, treystulsa.com

Treys may go a bit more for the family-friendly vibe, but there’s still plenty of sports on the various TV screens around the bar. The burgers and chili, made with ground brisket, are good choices, as are appetizers, such as the hand-battered mushrooms and the “South Tulsa Egg Rolls.”

