A new locally produced radio news magazine, “Focus: Black Oklahoma,” will debut at noon Thursday, Feb. 20, on KWGS (89.5 FM).
The hour-long program, hosted by Arielle Davis and Kolby Webster, will feature stories on politics, education, business, current affairs, arts and entertainment relevant to the city and state’s African-American communities.
It will also include a “Youth Voice” segment, a “Spiritual Spotlight,” highlighting the social justice efforts of local religious groups, and a “Creative Spotlight” featuring music and performances.
The program will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and then will be available on the publicradiotulsa.org website.
The show is produced through a partnership of Public Radio Tulsa, the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, the Tulsa Community Foundation and the Tri-City Collective.
“We call it ‘Making the News Black,’” said Quraysh Ali Lasana, who serves as the program’s co-executive producer with KWGS’s Scott Gregory. “Our goal is to bringing attention to stories that aren’t typically found in mainstream broadcast media.”
“When you look at the mainstream media, typically — with the exception of sports and the occasional human interest story — we do not exist,” said Lasana, a poet, educator and member of the Tulsa Artist Fellowship and Tri-City Collective.
Lansana, an Enid native who has lived outside the state for many years, said he returned to Tulsa to work on a number of projects dealing with Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre. When he realized that local broadcast entities lacked programs dealing with African-American life and issues, he approached KWGS general manager Rich Fisher with the idea for “Focus: Black Oklahoma.”
Fisher said he was at first skeptical of the idea, but said after hearing the first pilot episode, “I was really impressed with how (Lansana) and his team had come up with a number of well-crafted, intelligent and engaged stories — most of which were new to me, and I’m a life-long resident of Tulsa.
“This is citizen journalism, which is something I think is needed in public radio,” Fisher said. “This show will provide a different perspective on the events and issues in our community.”
Fisher also expressed hope that the show would be successful enough to have more than one episode a month.
Lansana said another goal is to partner with public radio stations throughout the state to make “Focus: Black Oklahoma” a statewide effort.
“What’s important for the Black community in Sulphur County is going to be different from what’s important in Osage County or Tulsa County,” he said. “We don’t want this to be a Tulsa-centric or Oklahoma City-centric program.”