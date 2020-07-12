Former Oklahoma Poet Laureate, photographer and former Tulsa judge collaborate on new book

The concept of the poet scribbling away in an ivory tower is something that makes Fran Ringold laugh.
“The way I see it, everything you do as an artist is a collaboration in some form or another,” said Ringold, who served two terms as Oklahoma’s Poet Laureate. “You’re never simply gazing inward on yourself. You’re collaborating with history, with what you see in the world around you.”
And sometimes, those collaborations are with other artists, such as the new book “The Way We See Now,” a joint project between Ringold and Tulsa photographer Sam Joyner.
The large-format book features 28 of Joyner’s black-and-white photographs, which include images of architectural flourishes from around the world, landscapes that range from deserts to waterfalls, even a few pictures of people young and old, captured in moments of joy.
Each image is accompanied by a poem by Ringold, which may deal directly with the image itself or may use that image as a springboard to more esoteric contemplation.
The practice of writing poems inspired by visual art works is something that dates back for millennia — the ancient Greeks even had a word for it: ekphrasis.
While Joyner and Ringold are well aware of the history of such collaboration, their project began along more prosaic lines.
Joyner, who served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Tulsa for some 20 years before retiring in 2008, got to know and work with Ringold during his tenure as chairman of the advisory board for Nimrod International Journal, the literary magazine published by the University of Tulsa, which Ringold edited for many years.
“Fran moved to California a few years ago, and during a recent visit, we got to talking about the ways people interpret the visual arts,” Joyner said. “She spoke about this concept of ekphrasis, and I said I would send her a photo and she could respond as she wished.”
“We are both retired, and I thought we might benefit from a little extra creative stimulation,” Ringold said, who taught at the University of Tulsa. “He sent a photograph, and something about it would set me off, and I’d write something inspired by that image. Sam would tell me the title of each image but otherwise would give me no additional information about the picture.”
Joyner said selecting images for Ringold’s poetry was relatively easy.
“These are all some of my favorite images of all time,” he said, laughing.
“I think what makes a good photograph is a certain amount of ambiguity, so that it can inspire a variety of interpretations. The images we used I think have that quality, which gave Fran the freedom to create however she wanted,” he said.
“Some of the poems she created did surprise me a little,” Joyner said. “But I liked that she wasn’t taking things literally. For example, I sent her an image of a man walking down a corridor at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, and the poem Fran wrote was about Charlie Chaplin.”
Ringold said she often ended up doing a good deal of research to learn more about the locations in Joyner’s photographs that she could incorporate into her poems.
One example was when Joyner sent along an image of a brick stairwell at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Ringold found out that the staircase was an example of the work of Rafael Guastavino, who applied building techniques of his native Catalonia in Spain to a number of major buildings in the Northeast.
“I just love his name,” Ringold said. “And the fact that he worked on many of his projects with his son means that this staircase is a kind of collaboration as well.”
The hooded figure in the image could be taken for a monk, which inspired the religious imagery in the accompanying poem, “Vaulting with Rafael Guastavino”:
“you blessed the buildings you built
with a herringbone of interlocking tiles
creating vaults impenetrable and majestic,
a system of structural coils like looping
threads to carry a pilgrim
ever upwards
as if lifted by Yahweh.”
Ringold credits the book’s designer, Susan Coman, for the look of the book, where the design of how the poems appear on the page in some way mirrors the composition of Joyner’s photographs.
“Most fine art photography books are published overseas, so I’m very pleased we were able to produce a book of this quality right here in Tulsa,” Joyner said. “We had the option of using digital or off-set printing, and we went with off-set, which gave us a lot more control over the process.”
Joyner works primarily in black-and-white, which he prefers to color photography.
“To begin with, a black-and-white image is an abstract,” he said. “Because of that, a black-and-white image is more open to interpretation. Color can be so intense that all the viewer sees is the color, rather than the image.”
And that effort to prompt people to take a closer look at life is one of the things Ringold said she hopes people take away from “The Way We See Now.”
“We tend to pass by things so quickly these days,” she said. “I hope this book might cause people to look more intensely at the world around them and to respond to what they see more deeply.”
