Former Tulsa World writer John Wooley will be discussing and signing his latest novel, "Satan's Swine: The Cleansing Book 2," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Magic City Books, 221 N. Archer St.
Wooley has published more than 20 books of fiction and non-fiction, including the horror novels "Ghost Band" and "Awash in the Blood," as well as "Wes Craven: A Man and His Nightmares" and "Right Down the Middle: The Ralph Terry Story."
"Satan's Swine" is the second book in a trilogy Wooley is writing with Robert A. Brown. The story is set in 1939, and is told in a series of letters, written by a character named Robert Brown, as he describes the unearthly horrors that exist in a small Arkansas town — including an invasion of feral, demonic hogs.
"Satan's Swine: The Cleansing Book 2" is published by Babylon Books.
For more information: magiccitybooks.com.