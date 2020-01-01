CONCERTS AND SHOWS
Celine Dion: The Titanic may have hit an iceberg, but a song from the 1997 movie about the doomed ship was so hot that it became one of the best-selling singles of all time.
“My Heart Will Go On” is, of course, a song that concertgoers want to hear when they attend a Celine Dion show. The global superstar announced in April 2019 that she is touring the U.S. for the first time in 10 years. The tour will bring her to the BOK Center for the first time since 2009. Her Tulsa show is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 5.
KISS: If you want to rock ’n’ roll all night and party every day, you can do it with the band that basically invented arena rock.
KISS is in the midst of its End of the Road world tour. The tour will include a March 12 farewell to Tulsa at the BOK Center.
If you love rockers who burst onto the scene in the 1970s, you’ve got added incentive to go to the show. It was recently announced that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth will open for KISS at remaining tour stops, including the Tulsa date. Roth last was in Tulsa for a Van Halen show in 2012.
William Shatner: How cool would it be to sit and watch a Star Trek movie with Captain Kirk?
William Shatner, alias James Tiberius Kirk, is coming to Tulsa on Feb. 13 for a screening of “Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan” at the Brady Theater. He will take questions from the audience at the conclusion of the film.
“Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan” is considered one of the best Trek movies. It’s a follow-up to an episode (“Space Seed”) of the original series. Whatever happened to Khan? You’ll find out in the movie and you’ll get to hear Kirk scream his name.
For tickets, go to bradytheater.com.
Sturgill Simpson: Grammy Award-winning country artist Sturgill Simpson has a retro vibe. Waylon Jennings’ son, Shooter, said this about Simpson in a Rolling Stone interview: “In my opinion, he’s as authentic as it gets.” Simpson is touring in support of his “Sound & Fury” album and will perform April 23 at the BOK Center. He’ll be joined by Tyler Childers.
The Black Crowes: Never say never.
Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes once vowed never to speak to each other or play together. But they buried the hatchet and reunited just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s blockbuster debut album.
You can see the Black Crowes on June 23 at the BOK Center.
“I’m thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we’ve made and bringing our lives together full circle,” Chris Robinson said in a news release announcing the reunion tour.
Added Rich Robinson: “First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”
MOVIE NEWS
“Killers of the Flower Moon”: One of the worst crimes in our nation’s history — the murders of Osage Indians for their oil rights in the 1920s was one of the first big cases for the fledgling FBI — happened in Oklahoma, and now, a movie telling that largely unknown story will be filmed in the state.
It will be told by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, with fellow Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starring.
This is arguably the most important production ever planned for filming on location here, and Scorsese’s people have been working closely with Osage artisans on everything, from customs to costumes of the era, and casting calls have sought to find Native Americans to be in the film.
If the plan goes as scheduled, filming will begin in Osage County by March or April.
“Stillwater”: A drama directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), the film is about an oil-rig worker father (Matt Damon) who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been arrested for murder.
Filming took place in Coyle and Arcadia, among other locations in central Oklahoma, and now, the film is getting a prime awards-season release date: Look for “Stillwater” in theaters in November.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”: A trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the summer movie sequel coming out in July, shows that the comedic ghost story is leaving New York City and coming to a small town in Oklahoma.
The new film is reportedly a direct sequel to the events of “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Ghostbusters II” (1989), and it stars Carrie Coon as a woman who moves her son and daughter from the big city to a fictional rural town in Oklahoma to live on land she’s inherited from her father, who we see had a connection to the original Ghostbusters.
Strange events begin occurring in the small town, and the children (including Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things”) discover odd things on the old farm, like Ghostbusters equipment.
The movie — not filmed in Oklahoma — is expected to include appearances by Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, according to reports.
“Minari”: This immigrant drama that filmed in the Tulsa area this summer focuses on a Korean-American boy whose life is turned upside down when his father moves their family to rural Arkansas and starts a farm in the mid-1980s.
A twist on the “American Dream,” the movie was accepted into January’s Sundance Film Festival, where it will make its world premiere.
The film’s star is Steven Yeun, best-known for playing Glen, one of the most-beloved characters of the first six seasons of “The Walking Dead.” The film is being produced and distributed by A24, the indie studio that won the Oscar for best picture with “Moonlight.”
ARTS
“Frozen”: “Frozen” will be at the Tulsa PAC for two weeks on June 3-14, and Tulsa is one of the first cities to feature the touring production. The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2018, is still running at New York City’s St. James Theatre.
Based on the 2013 film that made the song “Let It Go” ubiquitous around the world, “Frozen” is the story of two sisters, one of whom possesses the power to unleash all manner of wintry forces, and how their efforts to come to terms with their troubled history leads to all manner of physical and emotional thawing.
The musical features all the songs from the film, along with new tunes by the award-winning original songwriters, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Tickets range from $28 to $135 and are available only by calling 918-596-7111, in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office, 101 E. Third St.; or online at celebrityattractions.com.
“Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists”: This landmark show, created by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, was named one of the most important art exhibits in the world for 2019. It is the first major exhibition of artwork by native women of the past and present, honoring the achievements of more than 100 artists from the United States and Canada spanning more than 1,000 years. Their triumphs — from pottery, textiles and painting to photographic portraits — show astonishing innovation and technical mastery. Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art is the final stop for this ground-breaking exhibition. It will be on display June 28-Sept. 20.
For more, visit philbrook.org.
“Emmeline”: Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker’s first opera, which debuted in 1996, will get a complete makeover when the company presents this work May 1 and 3. Based on the novel by Judith Rossner, which itself was inspired by true events, “Emmeline” is the story of a young woman who gives up her illegitimate child as a young woman.
Some 20 years later, she meets and marries a young man who turns out to be her son. When the truth is discovered, Emmeline is abandoned by her son and ostracized by the small town where she continues to live. The original production was praised as “one of the best operas written in the past 25 years” by the Wall Street Journal, while the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called it “the greatest American opera of the 20th century.” Director Tara Faircloth has changed the opera’s setting from the 19th century to modern times in a production that will feature Madison Leonard, Jonathan Johnson, Steven LaBrie and Harold Wilson.
For more, visit tulsaopera.com.
“August: Osage County”: Tulsa native Tracy Letts’ three-act drama about a Pawhuska family brought together by a crisis has become an American classic. As the Westons gather in the family’s three-story house on the Oklahoma plains, the niceties of family get swiftly stripped away as buried secrets and new sins are revealed by the “truth-telling” matriarch, Violet.
The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for best play. Theatre Tulsa will stage “August: Osage County” on Feb. 14-23, with a cast featuring Vivica Walkenbach, Cathy Woods, Kristin Robert, Leslie Long, Kurt Harris, Harriet Chenault, Alden Anderson, Andy Axewell and Kara Bellavia.
For more: theatretulsa.org.
“Vendetta”: Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Shibuya Blues” wowed audiences in Tulsa when it premiered in 2017, and thrilled dance fans throughout Europe as it was part of the program the company performed during its European tour this summer. Her latest work is “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” a full-length story ballet about a young woman in 1950s Chicago who marries into a rival mob family, and — when she realizes her brothers did not protect her father from a gangland hit — begins her slow and bloody rise to the top of the criminal world.
Lopez Ochoa created this ballet, described as “a cross between ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ” for the Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, and Tulsa Ballet will be presenting the work’s U.S. premiere March 26-29.
For more: tulsaballet.org.
“An Enemy of the People”: The title of Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play has taken on a unique resonance these days. Tulsa director and playwright David Blakely will stage a new adaptation of Ibsen’s drama about a combative doctor who tries to warn the people of his hometown about the contaminated water that is polluting the spa that is the town’s primary source of income.
The doctor’s pugnacious attitude and intensity, along with the machinations of his brother, the town’s mayor, ultimately turn the townspeople against him. The doctor is branded “an enemy of the people,” even though these people will be the ones to suffer because they have turned a blind eye to the real threat of the corruption of the town’s livelihood.
American Theatre Company will present “An Enemy of the People” on May 1-9.
“Come From Away”: On Sept. 11, 2001, as the U.S. struggled to deal with the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, 38 planes holding some 7,000 passengers were diverted to a small town in the Canadian province of Newfoundland. In the days that followed, residents of the town did all they could to welcome these reluctant guests, opening their homes to strangers caught up in an unforeseen crisis. The musical “Come From Away” tells the story of that town and its visitors, as people from dozens of different cultures come together to realize the value of community and the bond of humanity they all share.
Celebrity Attractions will bring “Come From Away” to the Tulsa PAC on July 14-19.
For more: celebrityattractions.com.
RESTAURANTS
Vast Bank restaurants: After operating for 40 years at 71st Street and Yale Avenue, the French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar will be among five restaurants scheduled to locate in the Vast Bank building in the Tulsa Arts District. A spokesman for the restaurant said it will continue to operate at its current site until the move, likely to happen in the spring.
Also coming to Vast is Osteria, an Italian restaurant that opened in Oklahoma City about a year ago. It is headed by two chefs — Oklahoma native Jonathan Stranger and Italian-born Fabio Viviani. In the Raw Sushi will break out two new concepts in Vast — in the raw GoGo and in the raw Vu. Vu will have a 1,250-square-foot rooftop terrace to go with 4,600 square feet of dining space. GoGo will be a grab-and-go sushi place.
The fifth eatery in the building will be Hummingbird Coffee + Beer.
Brook Restaurant & Bar: The Brook Restaurant & Bar has had a quietly successful run in Brookside and south Tulsa over the past couple of decades. In 2020, it will add a huge addition downtown. It is the first restaurant signed up at the Park 201 building, under construction in the former OTASCO building site at 201 E. Second St. The Brook will have 7,000 square feet indoors and some 3,000 square feet of patio space.
The building has room for another restaurant with 2,800 square feet, plus 1,000 square feet of courtyard space.
The Goat Bar & Kitchen: James Alame and his cousin, Nabil Alame, who moved here from Paris, France, will open The Goat, featuring Mediterranean/European cuisine, in February or March in the East Village. Alame is the son of Tally Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Cafe.
Calo Latin Grill & Tequileria/Blue Dome Market & Bodega: The owners of the Polo Grill in Utica Square have two projects going downtown. Calo Latin Grill & Tequileria will be located in the lobby of the historic Adams Building, and Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega will open in the Blue Dome District.
La Tertulia: La Tertulia will be next door to Peacemaker Lobster & Crab. Chef Kevin Nashan, owner of both restaurants, said the new project is “near and dear to my heart.”
Nashan was reared in Santa Fe, where his family owned a beloved northern New Mexican restaurant, La Tertulia, for 27 years. It was founded by his Hispanic grandfather in 1972.
Kai: Four Tran family sisters — Linh, Kally, Marie and Ada — will open Kai, a Vietnamese restaurant, near the library and courthouses downtown. Their parents were the founders of the long-running Viet Huong restaurant. Viet Huong was sold to new owners last year.
Empire Slice House: Empire Slice House, a popular pizzeria out of Oklahoma City, will open between Cain’s Ballroom and Soundpony Lounge in the old Yeti space. The Empire Slice House website describes itself this way: “It’s like Frank Sinatra and David Bowie had a pizza baby.”
FarmBar: Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, operators of the Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy near Depew, are bringing their farm-to-table dining experience to the 18th Street and Boston Avenue area. It will be a 32-seat, dinner-only restaurant featuring agricultural cuisine of Oklahoma. They will continue their seasonal weekend dinners at the farm.